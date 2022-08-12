ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby

One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Alan Ruck
Person
Donald Trump
Deadline

More ‘Saw’ From Lionsgate Buzzing Toward Halloween 2023 Release

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are going into production on another Saw movie which will hit theatres on Oct. 27, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI an Saw: The Final Chapter and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will helm the latest installment which will bring the number of pics in the franchise up to ten. The last one to be released was the Saw reboot, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson which was released during the pandemic and made over $41M WW. Plot is under wraps for the new film. The Saw movies have grossed over $1 billion. Bloody Disgusting first had the news. More from Deadline'The Hunger Games': Viola Davis Latest To Join Lionsgate Franchise's 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'Director Scott Mann's AI Startup Helps 'Fall' Nab PG-13 Rating, $2.5M Open - Specialty Box OfficeNetflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon & Other Studios Dodge Abortion Safety Plan Appeal From Shonda Rhimes, Natasha Lyonne, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay & Hundreds Of Female Showrunners & ScribesBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
MOVIES
TMZ.com

What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

You may have to improvise and just go with the flow to solve this frigin' difference of 'Parks And Rec' star Aubrey Plaza. Unlike a lazy intern ... if you have high hopes of finding the changes in these two similar shots ... you must pay close attention. The on-trend...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy