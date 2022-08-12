Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
R. Kelly responds to claims he’s father of Savage baby
One of R. Kelly’s former girlfriends dropped a bombshell on pop culture when she claimed that she is pregnant with the disgraced singer’s baby. The convicted sexual predator, however, vehemently denies that he is the father. In a preview of her upcoming tell-all memoir, Joycelyn Savage wrote that...
More ‘Saw’ From Lionsgate Buzzing Toward Halloween 2023 Release
Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures are going into production on another Saw movie which will hit theatres on Oct. 27, 2023. Kevin Greutert, who directed Saw VI an Saw: The Final Chapter and edited Saw I through V and Jigsaw, will helm the latest installment which will bring the number of pics in the franchise up to ten. The last one to be released was the Saw reboot, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson which was released during the pandemic and made over $41M WW. Plot is under wraps for the new film. The Saw movies have grossed over $1 billion. Bloody Disgusting first had the news. More from Deadline'The Hunger Games': Viola Davis Latest To Join Lionsgate Franchise's 'The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes'Director Scott Mann's AI Startup Helps 'Fall' Nab PG-13 Rating, $2.5M Open - Specialty Box OfficeNetflix, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Amazon & Other Studios Dodge Abortion Safety Plan Appeal From Shonda Rhimes, Natasha Lyonne, Mindy Kaling, Ava DuVernay & Hundreds Of Female Showrunners & ScribesBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
Tom Holland Briefly Returned From His Social Media Break, And He Had A Really Good Reason
"Ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state."
TMZ.com
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
You may have to improvise and just go with the flow to solve this frigin' difference of 'Parks And Rec' star Aubrey Plaza. Unlike a lazy intern ... if you have high hopes of finding the changes in these two similar shots ... you must pay close attention. The on-trend...
TMZ.com
Ben Affleck Jets Off with J Lo & Kids to Celebrate 50th Birthday
Ben Affleck has a tendency to turn himself into hilarious memes -- and as he jets off with Jennifer Lopez and their kids to celebrate his birthday ... he seems to be reprising a classic. The newlyweds boarded a private plane Saturday at the Van Nuys Airport in L.A. with...
