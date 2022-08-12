ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Foreigners net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week to Aug 5 after a weekly sale

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Foreigners turned net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Aug. 5 as a batch of upbeat corporate earnings reports boosted sentiment.

Overseas investors bought Japanese stocks worth a net 336.86 billion yen ($2.53 billion) last week, after disposing of 150.18 billion yen in the previous week, data from exchanges showed.

They acquired derivatives of 418.94 billion yen while exiting 82.08 billion yen worth in cash equities.

Among the positive Japanese business results last week were food manufacturer Kikkoman Corp (2801.T) and automaker Subaru Corp (7270.T), while air-conditioning systems maker Daikin Industries (6367.T) lifted its profit outlook.

Foreigners' buying pattern has been erratic in recent weeks as inflows alternate with small outflows, reflecting continued caution over global growth.

The Nikkei share average (.N225) gained 1.35% last week and the Topix index (.TOPX) added 0.35%, after both having lost ground in the week before.

Outsiders bought Japanese bonds worth a net 2.84 trillion yen last week, their biggest weekly purchase in three months, finance ministry data showed.

Japanese investors acquired overseas bonds of 900.2 billion yen and disposed of 1.04 trillion yen in foreign equities after seven weekly net purchases in a row.

($1 = 133.2400 yen)

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

'Big Short' fund manager Burry dumps portfolio, buys prison stock

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Scion Asset Management fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with timely bets against housing ahead of the 2008 financial crisis, in the last quarter dumped a dozen bullish positions and replaced them with a new stake in prison company Geo Group Inc (GEO.N), according to filings released on Monday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Earnings Reports#Derivatives#Nikkei#Yen#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Japanese#Kikkoman Corp Lrb#Subaru Corp#Ministry Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Morgan Stanley makes big bet on meme-stock Revlon

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Shares of bankrupt cosmetics company Revlon Inc (REV.N) soared nearly 27% on Monday after asset manager Morgan Stanley (MS.N) revealed in a filing that it purchased 400,650 shares in the company over the last quarter.
STOCKS
Reuters

Greenback gains, Aussie tumbles after weak Chinese data

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars retreated from near two-month highs against the greenback on Monday due to dissappointing data from China, a key trading partner, while the Chinese yuan weakened after a surprise cut in interest rates.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Anshu Jain dies

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Anshu Jain, a top finance executive best known for helping German lender Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) take on the largest Wall Street firms, died overnight on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer, his family said. He was 59.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Turquoise Hill rejects Rio Tinto's $2.7 billion buyout offer

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ.TO) on Monday rejected an offer by majority shareholder Rio Tinto Ltd (RIO.AX), (RIO.L) to buy the 49% stake it doesn't already own for $2.7 billion, as it did not reflect the Canadian company's full and fair value.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

549K+
Followers
349K+
Post
256M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy