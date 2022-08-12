Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Stock futures flat after notching gains Monday
U.S. stock futures were flat on Monday night after all three major averages gained during the daily trading session. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures shed 45 points, or 0.13%. On Monday, the 30-stock index closed above its 200-day moving average for the first time since late April. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.13% and 0.08%, respectively.
Dow soars 460 points as US stocks surge after inflation cools from 4-decade high
US stocks rallied Wednesday after data showed headline US inflation cooled in July. The headline reading of 8.5% was below expectations of 8.7% and cooled from June's 9.1% rate. Core inflation was steady at 5.9% as falling gas prices were offset by increased food and shelter costs. US stocks soared...
Benzinga
U.S. Stock Futures Higher After Friday's Jobs Report
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Monday following Friday’s better-than-expected jobs report. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO, American International Group, Inc. AIG and BioNTech SE BNTX. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 72...
S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Slip From Multi-Month Highs: As China's Economy Sneezes, Will Wall Street Catch A Cold?
The U.S. index futures are seen pulling back on Monday following buoyant performances in the week ended Aug. 12. At the time of going to press, the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were retreating 0.56% each. The Dow futures were down a more modest 0.44%. As seen for much of last week, small-caps could underperform, as reflected by the 0.76% pullback by the Russell 2000 futures. "In the U.S., we are in the 'dog days of summer' and the stock market is expected to meander listlessly on light trading volume for the remainder of August. Since CNBC was touting "meme" stocks last week and there was a lot of short covering in low quality companies, I am expecting that the stock market will begin to consolidate after an incredible run since June 16th," Louis Navellier, Founder Of Navellier & Associates told Benzinga.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
S&P 500 looks to extend 4-week winning streak as markets rally from early losses
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 looked to build on its winning streak longest winning streak since 2021 as markets rallied back from early losses on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day up 151.39 points, or 0.49%, while the broad S&P 500 gained 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.62%.
U.S. Stock Futures Lower After S&P 500, Nasdaq Record Gains For 4th Consecutive Week
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Friday after recording gains in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Tencent Music Entertainment Group TME and Ferroglobe PLC GSM. The Empire State manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US stock futures rise but bonds slip as the Fed says it's set on more rate hikes despite cooling inflation
US futures picked up Friday but bonds slipped as investors weighed up the Fed's response to cooling inflation. US inflation cooled in July but Fed officials have said it's still too high and that they'll hike rates further. The yield on the 2-year US Treasury note ticked higher in a...
Stocks close mixed after new signs of cooling inflation
NEW YORK — (AP) — An afternoon pullback left stock indexes on Wall Street with a mixed finish Thursday, erasing most of their gains from a morning rally over new signs of cooling inflation. The S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower after having been up 1.1% in the early...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Declines Sharply As Dow Jumps Over 500 Points
U.S. stocks recorded sharp gains on Wednesday, after the inflation data slowed higher than expected in July, increasing prospects that the Federal Reserve might become less aggressive on rates increases. The Consumer Price Index remained flat in July after increasing 1.3% in the previous month, according to the Labor Department....
Oil Prices Fall In Premarket Action Pulling Chevron, Exxon, And Occidental Downward
(Monday Market Open) Oil prices fell overnight as new China’s economic reports raised concerns of an economic slowdown and possible reduction in global demand for oil. WTI crude oil futures were down 5% in the premarket in response to The People’s Bank of China’s (PBOC) surprise rate cut to stimulate economic growth after new economic data showing weak retail sales and industrial production. The China Beige Book revealed a slowdown in major sectors with falling credit supply and credit demand. Additionally, China’s home prices also fell in June. Despite that, the central bank’s cut was pretty small—just 10 basis points—but it comes on top of PBOC’s other recent actions to slow credit.
CNBC
Gold inches lower on rate hike expectations by Federal Reserve
Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by prospects of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve even as data pointed to signs of inflation peaking. Spot gold fell 0.38% to $1,785.3892 per ounce. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.66% at $1,801.8. "Gold's been lingering near the key...
US News and World Report
Stocks, U.S. Dollar Gain Despite Surprise Weak China Data
New York (Reuters) - Global equities and the U.S. dollar advanced on Monday despite weaker-than-expected economic data in China that prompted the country's central bank to cut its lending rate, stoking concerns of a global recession. The People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut key interest rates on Monday after the...
US News and World Report
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
biztoc.com
Asia shares mixed, China cuts rates as data disappoints
Asian shares were mixed on Monday after China's central bank trimmed key lending rates. Retail sales and industrial output both rose by less than expected in July. The cut in rates helped cushion the blow a little and left Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) steady, while the yuan and bond yields slipped.
S&P, Nasdaq Futures Signal Slowing Momentum As Investors Digest Hawkish Fed Talk, Disney Earnings
U.S. index futures are modestly higher early Thursday following the inflation-data-induced rally seen in the previous session. Momentum Slows? The muted sentiment reflected by the index futures could be attributable to hawkish comments from some Fed officials. Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said in a public address late afternoon...
GBP/JPY’s Slumps to 160.50 Amid Japanese Industrial Production
For the fourth day in a row, the GBP/USD currency pair bears stayed in control at around 160.52. After Japan’s industrial production numbers, the British pound (GBP) fell against the Japanese yen (JPY). The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry released updates on Japan’s latest industrial production. In June,...
Diapers and tampons shake ‘nonessential item’ tax status in more states as prices rise
As inflation hikes up the costs of period-care products and diapers, more states are rolling back sales tax on such items to ease pressure on consumers’ budgets. Colorado enacted a law Wednesday exempting those goods from state sales tax starting next year, when a similar measure in Iowa will also take hold. Consumers in Louisiana won’t have to wait that long; the state scrapped its sales tax on diapers and menstruation sanitary products as of July 1. Period-care items are already exempt from state sales taxes in Florida, Maryland and New York, which each extended carve-outs to diapers in recent weeks. Florida did the same last month, albeit just for a year.
Brazil's Eletrobras reports 45% drop in Q2 net profit
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eletrobras (ELET6.SA) on Friday reported its second-quarter net income fell 45%, hit by the provision for losses in investments. In the first earnings report since its privatization, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally known, posted a net income of 1.4 billion reais ($276.03 million).
Comments / 0