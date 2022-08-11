Read full article on original website
Man barricaded in Winterset church taken into custody after standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa — Gage Walter, 27, is in custody in Iowa this evening on charges related to the events that transpired in Des Moines, IA and Winterset, IA earlier today. Homicide detectives with the Omaha Police Department followed-up on their investigation in Iowa when the stolen Chrysler PT Cruiser and Mr. Walter were located. After further investigation and consultation with the Douglas County Attorney's Office, extradition will be sought for Mr. Walter related to the double homicide investigation.
Illinois sweeps at 35th annual Tug Fest
LeClaire, Iowa, and Port Byron, Illinois, faced off in the annual competition Saturday. The winning city took home a statue of a bald eagle in flight.
Scott County Democrats weigh-in on 'first in the nation' status uncertainty
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Scott County Democrats gathered at Bettendorf's Middle Park on Aug. 14 for a picnic. The focus was on gathering support for elections, but the Iowa Caucus was still a concern. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) are expected to make a decision after the midterm elections on...
Morning Quad Cities Weather | Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Tracking a stray shower or two for Wednesday. Better coverage of showers and storms is expected by the weekend.
