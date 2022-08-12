Read full article on original website
Tidbits: Another in-state LSU target to announce decision
LSU is set for another big decision in Louisiana recruiting this week. Get the latest on that and more as recruiting continues to heat up.
LSU Locking Down State of Louisiana in Recent Recruiting Success
Tigers continue securing the state's top talent, job not finished quite yet
KNOE TV8
Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.
