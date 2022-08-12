ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
International Business Times

Ukraine Attacks Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ, Sevastopol Governor Says

Ukrainian forces struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Russian-held Sevastopol early on Sunday, the Crimean port city's governor said, while Ukraine reported heavy Russian attacks against two southern cities. Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev was quoted by Russian media as saying five members of staff were wounded in...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Army In 'Panic', Starts 'Mass Deportation' Of Family Members After Successful Ukraine Attack

The families of Russian military personnel are now being deported from the temporarily occupied region of Kherson after a successful counteroffensive from the Ukrainian army, according to Kherson officials. In a Facebook post published Tuesday, the Kherson Oblast State Administration said the Russian military is beginning to "panic" as the...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpa#Gazprom#Regain Privileges Dpa#Reuters#Pro Russian#Ukrainian
Reuters

Moscow says Ukraine 'taking Europe hostage' by shelling nuclear plant

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia on Monday accused Kyiv of trying to "take Europe hostage" by shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. In a statement, Russia's foreign ministry said it wanted the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to visit the plant, Europe's largest nuclear facility, but that Kyiv was blocking a potential visit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Russian forces pound Ukraine's Donetsk region

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces also...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
AFP

France reverses Russia ban after chateau turns away visitors

France said Tuesday that a ban on Russian nationals entering military installations had been applied too rigidly when two Russian visitors were turned away at the Chateau de Vincennes, a mediaeval fortress and tourist attraction on the edge of Paris. Technically therefore a military installation, it is covered by a French ban on Russian nationals entering army territory that was issued after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
EUROPE
The Guardian

Ukraine claims it has struck base used by Wagner Group paramilitaries

Ukraine says it has struck a base used by the shadowy Wagner Russian paramilitary group as well as a bridge near the occupied city of Melitopol. Serhiy Haidai, the governor of the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine, said the base was “destroyed by a precision strike” after its whereabouts were established “thanks to a Russian journalist”.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Jailed Russian Politician Navalny Says He's in Punishment Cell

(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that prison authorities had thrown him into a punishment cell for a minor rules infraction after he tried to encourage fellow inmates to form a trade union. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside Russia, is serving an...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy