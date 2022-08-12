ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, OH

Oberlin not yet on the hook for defamation case, Ohio Supreme Court rules

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMfD2_0hEScqlq00

Photo by Krisanapong Detraphiphat/Getty Images.

An Ohio college still won’t be required to pay damages to a local bakery, based on a ruling in an ongoing defamation case with the Ohio Supreme Court.

The case started in 2017, after an incident at a store owned by the Gibson family the year before. A member of the family who was working at the store and bakery accused and pursued two Oberlin students, making claims of shoplifting. The students later pleaded guilty to charges, but the Gibsons were accused of racial profiling for which protests were organized.

College administrators, including the dean of students, were named as participants in the protests in court documents.

Pressure from students caused the administration to direct food services to stop supplying the campus with food from the bakery as well.

“During the next several months, the Gibsons believed that they lost business and became the targets of what they perceived to be ongoing harassment by Oberlin and its students,” documents from a lower court decision stated.

The court seemed to agree with the family, awarding more than $30 million in damages.

The college appealed, however, to the Ohio Supreme Court in May of this year, and as the appeal continues, Oberlin asked that the court hold off on enforcing the payment of damages to the bakery.

In asking the state’s highest court for a further pause in paying the debt, the college said it filed a bond for the funds, which comes with a condition that the debt does not need to be paid “until the exhaustion of all of Defendants’ appeals.”

The decision means the bakery may have to wait until after the supreme court makes a formal decision in the case, either to uphold the $36 million damages for the bakery, or make changes to the lower court’s decision.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Oberlin not yet on the hook for defamation case, Ohio Supreme Court rules appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court chief justice hears last oral arguments

With term limits signaling the end of her tenure as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, Maureen O’Connor took time on Tuesday to reflect. “The Ohio Constitution is telling me it’s time to do something new,” O’Connor said. O’Connor and the rest of the supreme court justices heard arguments in three cases on Tuesday, […] The post Ohio Supreme Court chief justice hears last oral arguments appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns

As of June 13, Ohio no longer requires a permit for gun owners to carry  concealed weapons. The clear link between public safety and restricting access to guns has long been known. That’s why Ohio first put restrictions on acquiring  firearms way back in 1859, the year before the start of the Civil War. Unfortunately, […] The post Ohio has taken a lethal wrong turn on access to guns appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory

An obscure legal theory is in the sights of the U.S. Supreme Court, and that theory may create shockwaves, changing the power of the Ohio Supreme Court and the state legislature. The independent state legislature doctrine is an old theory with its genesis in the U.S. Constitution, specifically the clauses that give the state legislatures […] The post Ohio Supreme Court power could change under ‘independent state legislature’ theory appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Oberlin, OH
Government
City
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin, OH
Education
The Week

Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio rape survivor warns Indiana AG to stop defaming her

The Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape survivor from Ohio sent Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita (R) a cease and desist letter on Friday, telling him to stop "making false and misleading statements" about her or face a potential defamation lawsuit. The unidentified girl was barred from getting an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy had just passed the six-week mark and Ohio's abortion law doesn't have exceptions for rape or incest.
INDIANA STATE
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
VIRGINIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts

To market members of the Grand Old Party as money-saving, by-the-book, principled conservatives must be a Herculean task in Ohio. Especially after state Republican officials blew a giant hole in their party brand with an election held for no good reason last Tuesday. Their part deux primary — that nobody knew about — destroyed any […] The post Republican leaders tax Ohioans with costly second primary for rigged Statehouse districts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oberlin College#Defamation#U S Supreme Court#The Ohio Supreme Court
Akron Beacon Journal

'What the heck is this?' Akron teacher fights false criminal charge after her ID is stolen

An Akron teacher's saga after her driver's license was stolen is strong proof that our Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles alert system needs to be revamped. As it stands now, there is no mechanism in place to put an alert on a driver's license that has been stolen, which could potentially notify law enforcement if that stolen license is used in a crime. Instead, the BMV requires proof that the license has been used in a crime,...
AKRON, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Ohio Supreme Court upholds project to build Lake Erie wind farm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A company can proceed with plans to build what will be the first freshwater offshore wind-powered electric-generation facility in North America, in Lake Erie off the coast of Cleveland, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. At issue is the 2020 approval by the Ohio Power Siting Board of the project by Icebreaker Windpower, which proposed the six-turbine development about 10 miles north of Cleveland. Residents of the Cleveland-area village of Bratenahl sued to stop the project, arguing the siting board didn't have enough evidence to determine the project's environmental impact and that the project doesn't serve the public interest as defined in Ohio law. The court ruled 6-1 that the board had multiple studies before it that found a low impact on birds and bats. The court also said the board properly determined the project would have "a minimal impact" on the public's ability to enjoy Lake Erie. A message was left with an attorney representing the residents who sued. The U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a 2019 environmental assessment that found no significant environmental concerns.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

FirstEnergy asks its fired former CEO to return the $56 million it paid him

After FirstEnergy Corp. admitted in court to bribing state officials, it sent word to its former CEO about his salary. The company wanted its money back. All $56 million. In November 2021, the compensation committee of the company’s board made a “recoupment demand” to former CEO Charles Jones for $56 million, according to a quarterly […] The post FirstEnergy asks its fired former CEO to return the $56 million it paid him appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Ohio Capital Journal

How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill

WASHINGTON — A major spending bill from U.S. Senate Democrats would allow Medicare for the first time in its history to begin negotiating the prices of certain high-priced prescription drugs — a proposal that’s been around for years but has never come so close to the finish line. Under the legislation, Medicare would start negotiating the […] The post How Medicare prescription drug coverage would change under U.S. Senate Democrats’ bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House of Representatives last week passed a ban on semi-automatic firearms — the weapons used in multiple mass shootings during the last three months — on a near party-line vote. With the 217-213 vote, the bill, H.R. 1808, will head to the evenly divided Senate, but it’s unlikely to advance there, as the ban […] The post U.S. House passes ban on assault weapons after spate of gun violence appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy

On July 11, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made an appearance on Fox News during which he made several questionable statements.  The biggest, of course, were the doubts he was  trying to raise about the existence of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel to Indiana for an abortion because of a law he […] The post Yet another statement Yost made on that Fox News appearance now seems iffy appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy