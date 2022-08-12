Read full article on original website
WY WFO RAPID CITY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Campbell and. west central Weston Counties through 945 PM MDT... At 900 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15. miles northwest of Rochelle, or 17 miles east of Wright, moving east.
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Fergus. County through 545 PM MDT... At 519 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Roy to 22 miles southeast. of Lewistown. Movement was east...
ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAKER, CARMEN, COBALT, GIBBONSVILLE,. LEESBURG, NORTH FORK, AND SALMON. NO COUNTIES OR PARISHES REMAIN IN THE WATCH. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MDT THIS EVENING NORTH OF.
Will there be a special session? Republicans say yes, Democrats say no.
HELENA, MT- All eyes are on Helena as talks of a special legislative session could be called. So how does one get called? Montana code says the legislature may be convened in a special session by the governor or at the written request of a majority of the members. 10...
