China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand
China's banking system is bursting with cash. Savers added 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.52 trillion) in deposits in the first half and M2 money supply rose at the fastest pace in six years in July. The post China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
How to profit from China’s Crisis
China’s real estate market is buckling under the pressure of debt failures from its massive development companies. The government has issued a 44billion dollar bailout to save some of these developers but in your opinion what would be the best way to profit off Chinas tightening markets.
Putin: Russia is ready to arm its allies
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Moscow values its ties with countries in Latin American, Asia and Africa and that it is ready to offer modern weapons to its allies.
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Concerns Persist
Crude prices fell on Friday morning, erasing some gains as traders remain cautious to go long on crude again. This week has been quite tumultuous in the oil markets, starting off with a pervasive feeling of demand gloom yet recording a weekly gain. One of the most interesting developments has been the increasingly diverging worldview of OPEC and the IEA.
