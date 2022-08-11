ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23

NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
LehighValleyLive.com

I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?

Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
Jersey Family Fun

Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ

Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
Daily Mail

NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year

New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
CarBuzz.com

New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan

The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
Cadrene Heslop

New York Homeowners To Gain From Stimulus Bill

Experts did not expect New York to start sending out money until Autumn. But some homeowning residents began receiving their property tax rebates in June. (source) About three million homeowners will receive a total of over 2.2 billion dollars. This move is part of the state's bid to give locals financial support. It has been hard for some due to inflation and the economic shocks of the pandemic. (source)
tornadopix.com

What is panicking? – NBC New York

After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
