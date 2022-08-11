Read full article on original website
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
buffalonynews.net
NYC could introduce daily congestion charge of $23
NEW YORK CITY, New York: After a study released on Wednesday projected a 15 to 20 percent reduction in the number of cars entering Manhattan, New York City said it could introduce a daily traffic congestion charge of up to $23 late in 2023. Under this plan, vehicles entering or...
Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars?
Some residents are advocating for a car-free NYC. But other cities have arrived at a compromise. The post Is New York City Planning to Ban Cars? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I work in NYC but live in N.J. Do I have to pay taxes to both states?
Q. I work in New York City but live in New Jersey. Because of this, I am paying state income taxes to the state of New York and nothing to New Jersey. At the end of the year, I do receive a tax credit so it is pretty much a wash at the end of the day. I recently received a notice from New Jersey that I must make estimated quarterly payments, so this would mean I’m paying taxes to both states at the same time for the same income. Is that correct?
rew-online.com
DIB Development Group Acquires Sunset Park Industrial Building For $19.9 Million
DIB Development Group (DDG), a NYC-based international real estate group, has acquired a four-story commercial and industrial building at 5714 1st Avenue located in the neighborhood of Sunset Park, Brooklyn for $19.9 million. The property consists of a mix of industrial and commercial tenants within approximately 100,000 sq. ft., over...
It gets worse: Congestion pricing means more trucks as well as a new toll for Staten Islanders (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – We’re finally starting to find out what we’re really going to be in for when congestion pricing is the rule of the road. And it’s not good news for Staten Islanders. The MTA the other day released an environmental assessment of the...
NY begins week-long crackdown on speeding
A week-long crackdown begins for speeders around New York state.
Stop breaking the law: Give Staten Islanders the ferry service they’re entitled to | Our Opinion
Staten Islanders know that the residents of the other four boroughs roll their eyes when we talk about how we often feel like the “forgotten borough.”. But if you want a perfect illustration of what fuels such discontent out here, look no further than the unfathomable mess that Staten Island Ferry service has become.
Spotted lanternfly in New York: 7 key questions answered as state expert weighs in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the spotted lanternfly continues to increase its numbers across New York, a state expert recently shared pertinent information about the invasive species. The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in New York State -- on Staten Island -- in 2020, and is native to China...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
NYC could become the first American city to implement a $23 congestion charge fee for motorists entering its busiest areas from next year
New York City could become the first US city to implement a congestion fee for motorists entering its busiest areas. The Big Apple's new plan, laid out Wednesday by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, could see drivers charged as much as $23 to enter Manhattan's central business district. A study released...
wabcradio.com
Patterson: Abbott’s Decision to Bus Migrants to NYC “Brilliant”
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Another busload of border-crossers from Texas arrived in the Big Apple on Sunday morning — as city officials ripped Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s policy of busing migrants to democratic cities to highlight the border crisis under the Biden administration. Abbott a few days...
New Yorkers Face $23 Congestion Charge To Enter Manhattan
The MTA is proposing a congestion charge for Manhattan. Prices range from $9 to $23 if you want to enter Manhattan south of 60th street. The MTA wants to dissuade people from using cars, while making money to fund public transport. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) recently released the Central...
New York Homeowners To Gain From Stimulus Bill
Experts did not expect New York to start sending out money until Autumn. But some homeowning residents began receiving their property tax rebates in June. (source) About three million homeowners will receive a total of over 2.2 billion dollars. This move is part of the state's bid to give locals financial support. It has been hard for some due to inflation and the economic shocks of the pandemic. (source)
hudsoncountyview.com
Labor leader slams opposition to $4.7B Turnpike proposal: ‘We live in the real world’
Engineers Labor-Employer Cooperative Director Mark Longo is slamming the recent opposition to the New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s $4.7 billion proposal, stating “we live in the real world” that requires improvements to the Holland Tunnel. “We are deeply troubled by the recent resolutions slammed through by the Hoboken...
tornadopix.com
What is panicking? – NBC New York
After three explosions in Times Square manholes on Sunday night sent people fleeing, sparking fear as smoke billowed from the streets in the heart of Manhattan, the streets reopened less than a day later – but many questions remain. Chief among them: What caused the triple bombings near 43rd...
Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge crash closes two lanes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A crash on the Brooklyn-bound upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge closed two lanes of the span, officials said. The crash initially only caused one lane to be closed. The MTA said motorists should prepare for delays and allow for extra travel time, according to an alert from the agency.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Scammers targeted NYPD on Staten Island, officials say, amid surge in dreaded robotexts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Not even the NYPD is safe from robotext scammers. The department’s 122nd Precinct took to social media over the weekend to share a screenshot of a suspicious text, with the caption that started, “I received a scam text.”. The unsolicited message, showing a...
HipHopDX.com
Dupre 'Doitall' Kelly Of Lords Of The Underground On Being America’s First Hip Hop Politician
EXCLUSIVE – Dupre Kelly, aka Doitall of the seminal Newark, NJ rap collective Lords of the Underground, made history this year when he became the first platinum-selling rap artist to be elected to office in the United States of America. For Hip Hop denizens of generations past, the Lords...
Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York
It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
