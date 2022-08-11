Read full article on original website
Tesla has now built one million cars in China
Tesla is celebrating its one millionth car manufactured in China, a major milestone for the electric car company's global ambitions. But Tesla hasn't overcome its recent troubles in the country just yet.
Empire Collapses
Summary The first regional Fed manufacturing reading for the month of August which came from the NY Fed showed a massive slowdown in general business conditions. The index plummeted all the way down to a contractionary reading of -31.3, the fourth-lowest reading on record, the lowest reading since May 2020, and the largest one-month decline since April 2020. The sole index that managed to move higher month over month was Prices Received, while declines in all of the others resulted in all but four categories falling into contraction territory.
Mycel’s mushroom-based biomaterials sprout $10M in funding
Mycel, a South Korean startup making fungal-based biomaterials that can replace leather and meat, said it has raised $10 million (13 billion WON) in a pre-Series A round of funding. Co-founder and CEO of Mycel Sungjin Sah told TechCrunch that the company uses mycelium, a root-like structure of mushroom, to make leather substitutes that can […]
China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand
China's banking system is bursting with cash. Savers added 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.52 trillion) in deposits in the first half and M2 money supply rose at the fastest pace in six years in July. The post China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
This startup wants to farm shrimp in computer-controlled cargo containers
Atarraya's Shrimpbox design. AtarrayaTake a look inside Atarraya’s 'Shrimpbox.'
Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100 when DCA
Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100. I chose two timeframes to include/exclude the dot-com bubble. 3xQQQ provides the best returns even with 99% max drawdown. Backtests are simulated (debt interest 4.0 for 3x and 3.5 for 2x)
Never before have two CEOs had so much sway over the entire stock market
The CEOs of Apple and Microsoft oversee a whopping 13.41% of the S & P 500's market capitalization. That is a record amount of influence and the most since August, 2020. Strategas technical analyst Todd Sohn conducted a study of the index weightings going back 40 years. Microsoft is about...
WeWork's former CEO has a new startup, reportedly valued at more than $1 billion
Andreessen Horowitz has invested $350 million in Flow, according to the New York Times. The investment valued the startup at more than $1 billion, the report says. Marc Andreessen, cofounder and general partner at the VC firm, announced the investment in a blog post. Andreessen: Neumann "revolutionized the second largest...
3 Blue-Chip REITs On Sale
Summary There is no objective or commonly accepted definition of a "blue-chip REIT". You won’t find it in Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary no matter how hard you look, though I think the explanation I’ve compiled here should suffice. After screening for the highest quality REITs, I'll provide you with a list of three worth buying. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
