Financial Reports

biztoc.com

Tesla has now built one million cars in China

Tesla is celebrating its one millionth car manufactured in China, a major milestone for the electric car company's global ambitions. But Tesla hasn't overcome its recent troubles in the country just yet.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs

Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Mycel’s mushroom-based biomaterials sprout $10M in funding

Mycel, a South Korean startup making fungal-based biomaterials that can replace leather and meat, said it has raised $10 million (13 billion WON) in a pre-Series A round of funding. Co-founder and CEO of Mycel Sungjin Sah told TechCrunch that the company uses mycelium, a root-like structure of mushroom, to make leather substitutes that can […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Tel Aviv-based Guesty, a property management service for short-term rentals, raised a $170M Series E led by Apax Digital, MSD Partners, and Sixth Street Growth

Israeli property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry Guesty today announced the completion of a $170 million Series E financing round, led by the Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners and Sixth Street Growth, with participation of previous investors Viola Growth and Flashpoint. The new funds will be...
SOFTWARE
biztoc.com

Empire Collapses

Summary The first regional Fed manufacturing reading for the month of August which came from the NY Fed showed a massive slowdown in general business conditions. The index plummeted all the way down to a contractionary reading of -31.3, the fourth-lowest reading on record, the lowest reading since May 2020, and the largest one-month decline since April 2020. The sole index that managed to move higher month over month was Prices Received, while declines in all of the others resulted in all but four categories falling into contraction territory.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand

China's banking system is bursting with cash. Savers added 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.52 trillion) in deposits in the first half and M2 money supply rose at the fastest pace in six years in July. The post China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
WORLD
biztoc.com

Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring

The crypto company, which last week suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, said it filed a petition with the Singapore High Court. The post Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring appeared first on Asia Financial.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
BUSINESS
Aadhaar Payment

Aadhaar Payment

Aadhaar enabled payment system or AePS payment allows the consumer to make transactions using their unique Aadhaar identification number. Data from the national payment corporation of India reveals that the value of AePS transactions has doubled in January 2021 compared to last year. In this post, let us take a look at what AePS is and how it has become a growing trend.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard

Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard is worthless and random. I do not even look at my investments on a daily basis. Is there a trading app that does the same on a weekly or monthly basis? No comments yet but please share your thoughts. Back to Mail Online home. back to the page you came from.
CELL PHONES
biztoc.com

Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100 when DCA

Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100. I chose two timeframes to include/exclude the dot-com bubble. 3xQQQ provides the best returns even with 99% max drawdown. Backtests are simulated (debt interest 4.0 for 3x and 3.5 for 2x)
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Never before have two CEOs had so much sway over the entire stock market

The CEOs of Apple and Microsoft oversee a whopping 13.41% of the S & P 500's market capitalization. That is a record amount of influence and the most since August, 2020. Strategas technical analyst Todd Sohn conducted a study of the index weightings going back 40 years. Microsoft is about...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

3 Blue-Chip REITs On Sale

Summary There is no objective or commonly accepted definition of a "blue-chip REIT". You won’t find it in Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary no matter how hard you look, though I think the explanation I’ve compiled here should suffice. After screening for the highest quality REITs, I'll provide you with a list of three worth buying. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
REAL ESTATE

