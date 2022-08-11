Read full article on original website
CEO has message for American's to get through their 'thick skulls'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Walmart says baby formula availability improving in its stores
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N), the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday the availability of baby formula in its stores was improving months after the country experienced acute shortages that had caused a panic among parents.
Google’s third bet from its Africa Investment Fund is in logistics company Lori Systems
Lori Systems, an African on-demand logistics and trucking company digitizing haulage and providing shippers with solutions to manage their cargo and transporters, has raised a pre-Series B round in which Google participated along with other existing investors. Sources say the company raised at a slightly higher valuation than its last $110 million valuation in 2020. […]
China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand
China's banking system is bursting with cash. Savers added 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.52 trillion) in deposits in the first half and M2 money supply rose at the fastest pace in six years in July. The post China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
Upskilling platform GrowthSpace secures $25M to grow its global business
As the jobs market remains tight (mass layoffs and hiring freezes in tech aside), companies are laser-focused on retaining staff. One of the areas they’re investing in is upskilling, which aims to teach employees new skills in departments with which they’re unfamiliar. For example, Walmart announced in 2021 that it would invest nearly $1 billion […]
American Airlines places deposit on 20 supersonic planes
DALLAS (AP) — American Airlines has agreed to buy up to 20 supersonic jets and put down a non-refundable deposit on the planes that are still on the drawing board and years away from flying. Neither American nor the manufacturer Boom Supersonic would provide financial details Tuesday, including the size of American’s deposit. American becomes the second U.S. customer for Boom after a similar announcement last year from United Airlines for 15 of the planes, called the Overture. It has been nearly 20 years since the last supersonic passenger flight by Concorde, the British-French plane that failed to catch on because of the high cost of flights. Boom CEO Blake Scholl insists his company’s plane will be different when it debuts in 2029, with tickets costing about $4,000 to $5,000 to fly from New York to London in about three and one-half hours.
Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring
The crypto company, which last week suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, said it filed a petition with the Singapore High Court. The post Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring appeared first on Asia Financial.
Worst I've Ever Seen": Cotton Prices Soar After Historic USDA Cut Amid Megadrought
"Worst I've Ever Seen": Cotton Prices Soar After Historic USDA Cut Amid Megadrought. US cotton prices continued to surge above the boom days of 2010-11 after a massive crop estimate cut by the USDA, shocking Wall Street analysts and traders, due primarily to a megadrought scorching farmland of Texas, according to Bloomberg.
Bond yields are flat as traders look ahead to big data releases
Bond yields were flat Tuesday as markets looked ahead to new data on housing, manufacturing and retail sales. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up less than 1 basis point at 2.797%, and the 30-year bond fell marginally to 3.096%. The yield on the shorter-term 2-year Treasury...
Oil reverses losses, demand concerns persist
LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday in volatile trading as the market awaited clarity on talks to revive a deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports, and bleak economic data from leading crude buyer China limited gains.
CEOs are getting a new playbook for boosting workers' mental health
Led by an A-list of C-suite executives, a new nonprofit is developing a playbook to guide companies in supporting employees' mental health, plus a free online clearinghouse for anyone seeking help. Why it matters: Recognizing that burnout from the pandemic has even reached the corner office, Project Healthy Minds is...
Capri Sun recalled due to possible cleaning solution contamination
Thousands of cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages have been recalled for possibly containing a cleaning solution. "The voluntary recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," a statement by owner Kraft Heinz reads.
Dow Jones Futures Fall: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next
Home Depot and Walmart set to report earnings Tuesday. Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. Discount retailer Wal-Mart extended its winning streak to seven days. Fed minutes and U.S. retail sales will be released on Wednesday, followed by Q2 results. Walmart Q2 earnings are expected to...
UK Average Electricity Cost Will Soar To $5,370 Per Year By 2023
UK Average Electricity Cost Will Soar To $5,370 Per Year By 2023. Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pushed for a net zero carbon policy by 2050. Please consider Britain’s Net Zero Lesson for the U.S. Households are likely to see the average bill for electricity and natural gas...
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Walmart Inc. on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales. The blue-chip stock, which has fallen over 8% this year,...
Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock
The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
