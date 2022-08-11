Read full article on original website
Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard
Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard is worthless and random. I do not even look at my investments on a daily basis. Is there a trading app that does the same on a weekly or monthly basis? No comments yet but please share your thoughts. Back to Mail Online home. back to the page you came from.
Rule of thumb time period over which to invest a lump sum?
I’m curious if there’s some time period and frequency thats generally accepted as the standard period to safely invest a lump sum. IE, 10k split evenly once a week over 12 months, once a day over 6 months, etc. I’d welcome any resources or articles too.
Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100 when DCA
Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100. I chose two timeframes to include/exclude the dot-com bubble. 3xQQQ provides the best returns even with 99% max drawdown. Backtests are simulated (debt interest 4.0 for 3x and 3.5 for 2x)
China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand
China's banking system is bursting with cash. Savers added 10.3 trillion yuan ($1.52 trillion) in deposits in the first half and M2 money supply rose at the fastest pace in six years in July. The post China Faces Liquidity Trap Amid Weak Consumer Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs
Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
Mycel’s mushroom-based biomaterials sprout $10M in funding
Mycel, a South Korean startup making fungal-based biomaterials that can replace leather and meat, said it has raised $10 million (13 billion WON) in a pre-Series A round of funding. Co-founder and CEO of Mycel Sungjin Sah told TechCrunch that the company uses mycelium, a root-like structure of mushroom, to make leather substitutes that can […]
Never before have two CEOs had so much sway over the entire stock market
The CEOs of Apple and Microsoft oversee a whopping 13.41% of the S & P 500's market capitalization. That is a record amount of influence and the most since August, 2020. Strategas technical analyst Todd Sohn conducted a study of the index weightings going back 40 years. Microsoft is about...
Aadhaar Payment
Aadhaar enabled payment system or AePS payment allows the consumer to make transactions using their unique Aadhaar identification number. Data from the national payment corporation of India reveals that the value of AePS transactions has doubled in January 2021 compared to last year. In this post, let us take a look at what AePS is and how it has become a growing trend.
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
3 Blue-Chip REITs On Sale
Summary There is no objective or commonly accepted definition of a "blue-chip REIT". You won’t find it in Merriam-Webster’s Dictionary no matter how hard you look, though I think the explanation I’ve compiled here should suffice. After screening for the highest quality REITs, I'll provide you with a list of three worth buying. Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
