ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

Cost-of-living adjustment is designed to offset soaring inflation. The average retiree who receives $1,656 a month would get an extra $159 in each payment. COLA helps people on fixed Social Security benefits afford to pay for groceries, clothing, and other staples when inflation suddenly drives up prices. If inflation should...
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act

The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
biztoc.com

American workforce down, Tesla milestone and more: Monday's 5 things to know

AMERICAN WORKFORCE: The number of workers in the U.S. has continued to shrink as businesses struggle to find employees for their openings. "The hope for many to achieve a soft landing is that you meet in the middle, with demand cooling off and labor supply picking up, and we reach a much healthier equilibrium between the two," Michael Pugliese, an economist at Wells Fargo, told the Wall Street Journal Sunday. "But if labor supply flatlines or keeps falling, you need to bring demand down even more in order to cool off wage growth."
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Top 8 Stablecoins to Consider in 2022

Stablecoins are rescuing many investors from the almost inevitable volatility of the crypto market. Every day, investors get a stake in stablecoins, as they offer greater protection against crypto volatility. These coins are designed to maintain a fixed value while pegged to a less volatile asset, like fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, euro, or British Pound.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Gold price down 1% even as New York Fed's Empire State Survey drops to -31.3

Gold price down 1% even as New York Fed's Empire State Survey drops to -31.3 in August. The regional central bank said that its Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index fell sharply to a reading of - 31.3. The gold market is starting the week with sharp losses and significantly weaker regional manufacturing data.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Homebuilders say U.S. is in a 'housing recession' as sentiment turns negative

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index dropped 6 points in August to 49. Anything below 50 is considered negative. This marks the eighth straight decline in the index. "Tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and persistently elevated construction costs have brought on a housing recession," said NAHB Chief Economist Robert Dietz.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
biztoc.com

Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends

Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
PERSONAL FINANCE
biztoc.com

Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock

The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China

China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

War & World Economy Spark Mass Tech Layoffs

According to insider information, Snapchat parent company Snap plans to lay off a number of its employees due to a less than promising business outlook as The Verge reports. But, as Statista's Florian Zandt notes, while the scope of layoffs is not yet clear, this announcement makes the corporation another one in a long line of tech firms and startups countering rising inflation and a domestic development bordering on a recession by reducing their workforce.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy