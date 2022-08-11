First lady Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday after testing positive for the viral infection, according to officials. “After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” Elizabeth Alexander, Biden’s communications director, said in a statement. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO