102.5 The Bone

First lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First lady Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 on Tuesday after testing positive for the viral infection, according to officials. “After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” Elizabeth Alexander, Biden’s communications director, said in a statement. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.”
