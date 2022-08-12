Read full article on original website
J.P. Morgan Says the Stock Market Is Poised for More Upside; Here Are 2 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes
The big question on investors’ minds right now is, where will inflation go? And the related follow-up question, for everyone, is, how far will the Fed hike rates in response? The potential answers cover the full range of possibilities, from President Biden’s happy talk about ‘zero percent inflation’ to the market bears predicting a full-blown economic depression.
Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more
Berkshire Hathaway added about 3.9 million shares of Apple, bringing its total stake in the tech giant to approximately 895 million shares. Berkshire’s three biggest holdings at the end of the second quarter were Apple, Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP) Tencent Music revenue rose 3.9% from...
Inflation Still Highest in 40 Years: 7 Hot Stocks That Yield Up to 13% Help Investors Fight Back
These seven top companies pay gigantic dividends. They are hard-asset plays and real estate investment trusts with outstanding total-return stocks that make sense in a difficult inflationary and rising interest rate environment.
Apple Stock: Is This Bear Market Rebound The Real Deal?
Apple stock has jumped in the past few weeks. Is this the beginning of the climb past previous all-time highs, or a mere bear market rally that could fizzle at any moment?
Insider Buying in First Solar and 4 Other Stocks
What insider buying activity has taken place lately? Here is a look, starting with the red-hot solar stocks.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: 'Why can't we get it through our thick skulls?' America boosting oil and gas production is 'not against' climate change
"Because of high oil and gas prices, the world is turning back on their coal plants. It is dirtier," Jamie Dimon said Tuesday, according to Yahoo.
Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100 when DCA
Comparison of leveraged S&P500 and Nasdaq-100. I chose two timeframes to include/exclude the dot-com bubble. 3xQQQ provides the best returns even with 99% max drawdown. Backtests are simulated (debt interest 4.0 for 3x and 3.5 for 2x)
Dow Jones Futures: Fed Minutes, Home Depot, Walmart Earnings Up Next
Home Depot and Walmart set to report earnings Tuesday. Dow Jones futures were lower after Monday's stock market action. Shares of ZipRecruiter fell 5% in extended trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.3% in Monday's trading. The S&P 500 was up 0.2%. Walmart Q2 earnings are expected to...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its Apple stake, bet big on energy stocks, and tweaked its bank holdings last quarter. Here's a closer look at those 3 key moves.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its US stock portfolio as of June 30 on Monday. Berkshire boosted its Apple, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum stakes, and tweaked its bank bets. Here's a closer look at the three key moves it made in the second quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released a...
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
Expansion of short-term BTC holders suggests 'final flush' of sellers
A recent spike in short-term BTC holders could signal a “final flush” of sellers, meaning the capitulation events have played out, leaving the market ready for months of accumulation. The latest The Week On Chain report from market analysis firm Glassnode on Aug. 15 points out that short-term...
Dianxiaomi, an e-commerce SaaS provider for SMBs in China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, has raised a $110M Series D led by Vision Fund 2 and Sequoia China
Thanks to cross-border e-commerce platforms, China continues to be a major exporter of consumer goods for the world in the online shopping age. It’s not just marketplaces like Amazon and AliExpress that are enabling Chinese businesses to sell abroad. Behind the scene, a group of startups are making the software that allows exporters to more easily figure out what to sell and how to sell.
Yuan Slips to 3-Month Low Amid China Growth Concern
The onshore yuan dropped 0.47% to 6.7950 per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest since May 16, on concern about its recovery from recent Covid lockdowns. The post Yuan Slips to 3-Month Low Amid China Growth Concern appeared first on Asia Financial.
Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap
Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report stock, which last peaked in early 2021, is on the rise again. And thanks to the company's forecast-beating third-quarter (Q3), several analysts are raising their price targets for DIS. Among them is Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo. Let's look at why...
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
Helbiz reports revenue increase but dwindling cash reserves
Helbiz started out as a shared micromobility company but has since expanded to include ghost kitchens, media streaming and, most recently, a taxi service. The company reported its second-quarter earnings Monday after the bell. The startup was the first scooter operator to go public via the SPAC route, and many in the industry wish it wasn’t […]
Eternal economic growth and Effective Altruism
Dwarkesh Patel surveys one angle of that debate in this short post, and also here. More commonly, from EA types I increasingly hear the argument that if an economy grows at [fill in the blank] percent for so many thousands of years, at some point it becomes so massively large relative to the galaxy that […]
Inflation, explained: Why prices keep going up and who's to blame
Inflation occurs when the average price of virtuallyeverythingconsumers buy goes up. Food, houses, cars, clothes, toys, etc. To afford those necessities, wages have to rise, too. It's not always a bad thing. It can be a good thing. In the past 40 years or so, we've been living in an...
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales.
Is it too soon to celebrate better-than-expected inflation data?
