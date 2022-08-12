Read full article on original website
Related
biztoc.com
Next Bull Run: Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Classic (ETC), And Internet Computer (ICP) Are Your Best Bet
A new bull run is on the horizon, and these three coins are your best bet. Uniglo , Ethereum Classic (ETC), and Internet Computer (ICP) are all set to benefit from the upcoming surge in crypto prices. Uniglo (GLO) Uniglo is the newest project on this list and is still...
biztoc.com
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
biztoc.com
Tesla, Amazon Are in Line for a Tax Hit From Inflation Reduction Act
The $750 billion Inflation Reduction Act was approved in the House on Friday. It now goes to President Joseph Biden for his signature. The legislation aims to cut healthcare costs and fight climate change. Some major companies, including Tesla and Amazon com, are likely to face higher tax bills under the bill.
biztoc.com
China Unexpectedly Cuts Rates As Terrible Econ Data Confirms "Alarming" Slowdown, Yields Plunge
China Unexpectedly Cuts Rates As Terrible Econ Data Confirms "Alarming" Slowdown, Yields Plunge. Has Beijing finally realized it will need to step in aggressively if it wants to avoid an economic collapse?. Moments ago, and just days after the release of China's dismal woeful new credit data, the National Bureau...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buffett's firm buys more Apple, Amazon while betting on oil
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company bet more on high-tech darling Apple and e-commerce giant Amazon during the second quarter, while also investing billions in old-school oil producers Occidental Petroleum and Chevron. Berkshire Hathaway detailed all its second-quarter investments Monday in a new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wall Street follows Berkshire’s investments closely because of Buffett’s remarkably successful track record over the decades. Berkshire had already disclosed its biggest move in the quarter — investing $1.4 billion in oil producer Occidental Petroleum — because that investment’s size required more immediate updates. Berkshire now owns more than $11 billion worth of Occidental stock, and it controls more than 20% of the company after making several more purchases since the quarter ended on June 30. But Monday’s filing revealed a number of smaller moves Berkshire made during the second quarter, including adding to its stakes in Apple, Amazon, Chevron, Ally Financial, Activision Blizzard and several other stocks. Berkshire also trimmed its holdings in General Motors, US Bancorp and Kroger stocks while eliminating a stake in Verizon Communications.
biztoc.com
Porsche signs 25-year solar energy deal
Apparently, solar power is hot right now. Porsche said Monday that it plans to build and operate a solar power microgrid at its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, reducing its annual carbon emissions by 3.2 million pounds. The news came days after Ford announced what it called the largest-ever renewable energy purchase from a utility in […]
biztoc.com
Dow Jones Newswires: Rio Tinto takeover not in best interest of shareholders, Turquoise Hill says
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Monday said a special committee of independent directors found a takeover proposal from majority shareholder Rio Tinto PLC isn't in the best interest of the company or its minority shareholders.
biztoc.com
Huawei Says Profit Plunged 52% in First Half on Weak Demand
A weak economy, Covid disruptions and supply chain challenges hammered the company's sales while increased investment in new technologies was an additional drag. The post Huawei Says Profit Plunged 52% in First Half on Weak Demand appeared first on Asia Financial.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
How Your Carbon Footprint And Your Carbon Wallet Are Really Going To Work In The Dystopian World That WEF Has Planned?
How Your Carbon Footprint And Your Carbon Wallet Are Really Going To Work In The Dystopian World That WEF Has Planned?. Let me introduce you to Barbara Baarsma. Barbara is the CEO of Rabo Carbon Bank. Yes, you read that right. Not Rabo Bank but Rabo Carbon Bank. In this 53 second video interview below she is advocating for a "Personal Carbon Wallet". That may not seem like a big deal but when you hear what she has to say you should be concerned, very concerned in fact.
biztoc.com
Gold price down 1% even as New York Fed's Empire State Survey drops to -31.3
Gold price down 1% even as New York Fed's Empire State Survey drops to -31.3 in August. The regional central bank said that its Empire State manufacturing survey's general business conditions index fell sharply to a reading of - 31.3. The gold market is starting the week with sharp losses and significantly weaker regional manufacturing data.
biztoc.com
Top 8 Stablecoins to Consider in 2022
Stablecoins are rescuing many investors from the almost inevitable volatility of the crypto market. Every day, investors get a stake in stablecoins, as they offer greater protection against crypto volatility. These coins are designed to maintain a fixed value while pegged to a less volatile asset, like fiat currency such as the U.S. dollar, euro, or British Pound.
biztoc.com
Bitcoin Is Here To Stay
The world’s largest Investment manager BlackRock announced yesterday that they are launched a private trust offering US-based institutional clients exposure to spot Bitcoin. BlackRock said, "despite the steep downturn in the digital asset market, we are still seeing substantial interest from some institutional clients in how to efficiently and cost-effectively access these assets"
biztoc.com
Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends
Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
biztoc.com
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Concerns Persist
Crude prices fell on Friday morning, erasing some gains as traders remain cautious to go long on crude again. This week has been quite tumultuous in the oil markets, starting off with a pervasive feeling of demand gloom yet recording a weekly gain. One of the most interesting developments has been the increasingly diverging worldview of OPEC and the IEA.
biztoc.com
Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy
The main financial indices closed on Friday August 12 for a fourth consecutive week in the green. The S&P 500, the benchmark index, rose 134.96 points, or 3.3% for the week. Michael Burry chose as "Cassandra B.C" as a handle in the microblogging website Twitter. This suggests that it does not bother him to be often against the general trend.
biztoc.com
Elon Musk sells another 7.92 million shares of Tesla stock
The S&P 500 traded higher for the fourth consecutive week as investors got some more good news on the inflation front. The U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.5% in July, below economist estimates of 8.7%. June's CPI growth was the highest inflation reading since November 1981.
biztoc.com
War & World Economy Spark Mass Tech Layoffs
According to insider information, Snapchat parent company Snap plans to lay off a number of its employees due to a less than promising business outlook as The Verge reports. But, as Statista's Florian Zandt notes, while the scope of layoffs is not yet clear, this announcement makes the corporation another one in a long line of tech firms and startups countering rising inflation and a domestic development bordering on a recession by reducing their workforce.
biztoc.com
BMO downgrades Dollar General, says discount chain has fully priced in recession fears
BMO Capital Markets downgrades shares of Dollar General to market perform from outperform. Analyst Kelly Bania: "We believe valuation is close to peak levels on recessionary comps" Investors have piled into Dollar General this year as they monitored mounting inflationary pressures that would spur consumers to trade down. Dollar General...
biztoc.com
Boom Time Over": Rolex Prices Crash In China
China's second-hand luxury goods market crashed in the last two months amid economic turmoil that has curbed discretionary spending among wealthy folks. Financial Times said prices for some of the most popular brands of luxury watches and designer handbags (such as Rolex watches and Hermès bags) on secondary markets have plunged between 20% to 50% since Shanghai imposed strict Covid lockdowns earlier this year.
Comments / 0