ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Never before have two CEOs had so much sway over the entire stock market

The CEOs of Apple and Microsoft oversee a whopping 13.41% of the S & P 500's market capitalization. That is a record amount of influence and the most since August, 2020. Strategas technical analyst Todd Sohn conducted a study of the index weightings going back 40 years. Microsoft is about...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?

You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Linus Business#Business Economics#Digital Health#Unicorn#Techcrunch
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders

Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
RETAIL
biztoc.com

Starbucks accuses US labour officials of helping workers unionise

Starbucks is appealing to the US National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its United States stores. The coffee giant accused the agency of interfering with and influencing election results at some of its cafe locations. Starbucks said an unnamed career NLRB employee told the coffee company about the activity.
LABOR ISSUES
biztoc.com

Tel Aviv-based Guesty, a property management service for short-term rentals, raised a $170M Series E led by Apax Digital, MSD Partners, and Sixth Street Growth

Israeli property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry Guesty today announced the completion of a $170 million Series E financing round, led by the Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners and Sixth Street Growth, with participation of previous investors Viola Growth and Flashpoint. The new funds will be...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
biztoc.com

Meta launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain

In an effort to expand its social platform for virtual reality, Horizon Worlds, Meta is launching it in France and Spain today — building on the existing three markets including the U.S., Canada, and the UK where it was already available. In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch with an unappealing photo and […]
TECHNOLOGY
biztoc.com

Empire Collapses

Summary The first regional Fed manufacturing reading for the month of August which came from the NY Fed showed a massive slowdown in general business conditions. The index plummeted all the way down to a contractionary reading of -31.3, the fourth-lowest reading on record, the lowest reading since May 2020, and the largest one-month decline since April 2020. The sole index that managed to move higher month over month was Prices Received, while declines in all of the others resulted in all but four categories falling into contraction territory.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust as Recession Looms

The semiconductor market enjoyed a massive run-up in orders during the pandemic. There was hope in some circles that the boom could be sustained for several more years. It takes years to build a chip plant, and they don't always come online when they’re most needed. The biggest chipmakers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biztoc.com

Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’

According to BCG global assets under management are around $100 trillion, but only $715 billion, or less than 1%, goes on what you might term ‘impact’ companies or projects to tackle the world’s biggest environmental and social issues. Now, a Klarna founder plans to create what he calls a ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’. Niklas Adalberth […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Rule of thumb time period over which to invest a lump sum?

I’m curious if there’s some time period and frequency thats generally accepted as the standard period to safely invest a lump sum. IE, 10k split evenly once a week over 12 months, once a day over 6 months, etc. I’d welcome any resources or articles too.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring

The crypto company, which last week suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, said it filed a petition with the Singapore High Court. The post Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring appeared first on Asia Financial.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard

Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard is worthless and random. I do not even look at my investments on a daily basis. Is there a trading app that does the same on a weekly or monthly basis? No comments yet but please share your thoughts. Back to Mail Online home. back to the page you came from.
CELL PHONES
biztoc.com

Aadhaar Payment

Aadhaar enabled payment system or AePS payment allows the consumer to make transactions using their unique Aadhaar identification number. Data from the national payment corporation of India reveals that the value of AePS transactions has doubled in January 2021 compared to last year. In this post, let us take a look at what AePS is and how it has become a growing trend.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

How to profit from China’s Crisis

China’s real estate market is buckling under the pressure of debt failures from its massive development companies. The government has issued a 44billion dollar bailout to save some of these developers but in your opinion what would be the best way to profit off Chinas tightening markets.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy