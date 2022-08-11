Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
biztoc.com
CEO has message for American's to get through their 'thick skulls'
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
biztoc.com
Never before have two CEOs had so much sway over the entire stock market
The CEOs of Apple and Microsoft oversee a whopping 13.41% of the S & P 500's market capitalization. That is a record amount of influence and the most since August, 2020. Strategas technical analyst Todd Sohn conducted a study of the index weightings going back 40 years. Microsoft is about...
biztoc.com
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow?
You have 10,000 in capital, what are you going to do with it to make it grow? I’d like to hear what all the investors out there would do with this small amount. My mind goes to stocks but with how the market is right now, maybe that’s not best option? Long term plan would be to have it grow into an amount enough for a down payment on a property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart Cancels Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Peak-Season Orders
Walmart has about $1.5 billion in inventory “that if we could just wave a magic wand, we’d make it go away today,” chief financial officer John David Rainey told Wall Street analysts in a quarterly earnings call Tuesday of the retailer’s battle to get overstock under control. The first order of business? Slashing hundreds of billions of dollars in fourth-quarter orders to get back on track. In a Nutshell: “The second quarter finished stronger than we anticipated,” CEO Doug McMillon said. “Our sales were well ahead of plan with inflation lifting our average transaction size.” He said the company realized back in March...
American Airlines cuts November schedule to avoid disruptions
Aug 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc (AAL.O) has cut thousands of domestic and international flights from its November schedule as part of the carrier's efforts to reduce disruptions that have afflicted the industry this year.
biztoc.com
Starbucks accuses US labour officials of helping workers unionise
Starbucks is appealing to the US National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its United States stores. The coffee giant accused the agency of interfering with and influencing election results at some of its cafe locations. Starbucks said an unnamed career NLRB employee told the coffee company about the activity.
biztoc.com
Tel Aviv-based Guesty, a property management service for short-term rentals, raised a $170M Series E led by Apax Digital, MSD Partners, and Sixth Street Growth
Israeli property management platform for the short-term rental and hospitality industry Guesty today announced the completion of a $170 million Series E financing round, led by the Apax Digital Funds, MSD Partners and Sixth Street Growth, with participation of previous investors Viola Growth and Flashpoint. The new funds will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztoc.com
Meta launches Horizon Worlds in France and Spain
In an effort to expand its social platform for virtual reality, Horizon Worlds, Meta is launching it in France and Spain today — building on the existing three markets including the U.S., Canada, and the UK where it was already available. In a Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg announced the launch with an unappealing photo and […]
biztoc.com
Empire Collapses
Summary The first regional Fed manufacturing reading for the month of August which came from the NY Fed showed a massive slowdown in general business conditions. The index plummeted all the way down to a contractionary reading of -31.3, the fourth-lowest reading on record, the lowest reading since May 2020, and the largest one-month decline since April 2020. The sole index that managed to move higher month over month was Prices Received, while declines in all of the others resulted in all but four categories falling into contraction territory.
biztoc.com
Chipmakers’ Pandemic Boom Turns to Bust as Recession Looms
The semiconductor market enjoyed a massive run-up in orders during the pandemic. There was hope in some circles that the boom could be sustained for several more years. It takes years to build a chip plant, and they don't always come online when they’re most needed. The biggest chipmakers...
biztoc.com
Klarna founder to launch new ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’
According to BCG global assets under management are around $100 trillion, but only $715 billion, or less than 1%, goes on what you might term ‘impact’ companies or projects to tackle the world’s biggest environmental and social issues. Now, a Klarna founder plans to create what he calls a ‘Nobel Prize for Impact’. Niklas Adalberth […]
biztoc.com
Guesty books $170M to double down on property management tools for Airbnb and other rental platforms
Platforms like Airbnb have boomed with more consumers (and business users) than ever before keen stay in private properties when traveling or working away from their usual home base. That’s also meant a boom for startups building technology to help those renting out properties to manage the process. Guesty — which has built a platform […]
US home prices could sink as much as 15% in a market crash but a moderate downturn is still more likely, Fitch says
The credit rating agency said a moderate retreat is still the more likely outcome, predicting housing activity will fall by mid-single digits in 2023.
biztoc.com
Rule of thumb time period over which to invest a lump sum?
I’m curious if there’s some time period and frequency thats generally accepted as the standard period to safely invest a lump sum. IE, 10k split evenly once a week over 12 months, once a day over 6 months, etc. I’d welcome any resources or articles too.
biztoc.com
Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring
The crypto company, which last week suspended withdrawals, swaps and deposits, said it filed a petition with the Singapore High Court. The post Singapore Crypto Firm Hodlnaut Wants Court-Led Restructuring appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard
Trading app with weekly performance in dashboard is worthless and random. I do not even look at my investments on a daily basis. Is there a trading app that does the same on a weekly or monthly basis? No comments yet but please share your thoughts. Back to Mail Online home. back to the page you came from.
biztoc.com
Aadhaar Payment
Aadhaar enabled payment system or AePS payment allows the consumer to make transactions using their unique Aadhaar identification number. Data from the national payment corporation of India reveals that the value of AePS transactions has doubled in January 2021 compared to last year. In this post, let us take a look at what AePS is and how it has become a growing trend.
biztoc.com
How to profit from China’s Crisis
China’s real estate market is buckling under the pressure of debt failures from its massive development companies. The government has issued a 44billion dollar bailout to save some of these developers but in your opinion what would be the best way to profit off Chinas tightening markets.
Hearing aids expected to cost less as FDA allows over-the-counter sales. What to know
The FDA’s new rule is expected to make hearing aids cheaper for millions of people in the United States.
Comments / 0