help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

About 100 NC A&T State freshmen moving into hotel to start school year
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Excitement was in the air as college freshmen started to move in at North Carolina A&T State University. Thousands of students and their families hauled in carloads of items to set up their rooms in residence halls Saturday. For hours, the area was busy with traffic as new students and their […]
Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer
Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
Fire breaks out at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
neusenews.com
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor
The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
Guilford County family mourns loss of son to rare neuromuscular disorder
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — A young boy who fought a long battle with a rare neuromuscular disorder has died. “He really lived his life to the fullest, considering all the obstacles he had to face,” Kathleen Forbis said. FOX8 has followed Logan Forbis’s journey over the years. His mother said his disease never defined […]
jocoreport.com
Fifth-Annual Johnston Now Honors Pays Tribute To 11 County Residents, Nonprofit Group
SELMA — Johnston Now Honors celebrated the achievements of 11 individuals and a nonprofit organization making a difference in Johnston County during a ceremony at The Farm at 95 on July 14. Johnston Now Honors, celebrating its fifth anniversary, is an awards program designed to spotlight the accomplishments of...
wunc.org
UNC Chapel Hill to memorialize Black man killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has announced it will create a permanent memorial to James Cates Jr. The 22-year-old Black man was killed on campus in 1970 in an act of racial violence. Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz delivered the news of the Cates tribute to the campus community...
Chatham County is booming. Check out these tops sights in Siler City
Siler City, N.C. — New developments are popping up across Chatham County. One of the towns in the county is Siler City, which is bustling full of historic sites, restaurants, agritourism and shops. Here are just a few of the places you can check out:. Celebrity Dairy. Those who...
visitraleigh.com
Meet Duarte Morais, Ph.D., Associate Professor at North Carolina State University
We believe there are some people in our area whom every hospitality partner ought to know (or at least know about). Today we want to introduce you to Duarte Morais, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management at N.C. State. Dr. Morais is the cofounder of People-First Tourism (as a movement and as a company), an increasingly important facet of Wake County’s tourism offerings.
tornadopix.com
KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new home community in Durham, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad. The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
2 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test
This week, Buffalo Road and Clayton River Walk failed the fecal bacteria test.
chapelboro.com
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus
UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
UNC honors life of civil rights advocate killed on campus in 1970 with memorial
UNC Chapel Hill honors the life of a Black man killed on campus in a racist attack in 1970.
We asked which closed Chapel Hill restaurants should return. Here are your votes.
The top 5 vote-getters were all from the recent past. We also got some passionate feedback about our decision to leave Allen & Sons off the list.
'This is a crisis situation': Foster children with nowhere to go sleep in Wake County office
Wake County Child Welfare Co-Interim Director Sheila Donaldson was blunt about North Carolina’s social worker shortages as well as shrinking group home and foster parent placement options. "I believe this is a crisis situation," Donaldson said. Turning part of an office building into a makeshift shelter for days or...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
Police: 6 young people shot at North Carolina night club
RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night at […]
thelocalreporter.press
Governor’s School Supply Drive Supports Students. Teachers, Retailers, and Charities Offer Additional Local Assistance
Recognizing that even temporary relief for the cost of school supplies would be in short supply after the state legislature locked the back-to-school tax-holiday bill SB 851 in committee this last session, Governor Roy Cooper launched a month-long school supply collection drive on August 1. In response, The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) and Communities in Schools of North Carolina are partnering to collect and deliver the school supplies.
WITN
‘We are simply just doing our job,’ Pitt County Sheriff reacts to six NC deputies shot in last three weeks
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are growing concerns after another North Carolina sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty. Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed Thursday night in southeast Raleigh off Battle Bridge Road. He was a member of the k-9 unit and had been a deputy for five years.
