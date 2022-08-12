ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

help wanted: The Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Part-Time Clinical Research Assistant

Durham deputy celebrates beating cancer

Chapel Hill, N.C. — It was a time for celebration at UNC Health this week. Durham County Deputy Patrick Clark was released from the hospital's cancer center on Friday. In a video, Clark is video ringing a bell that signals his fight with cancer is over, and he won.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Information Technology Instructor

The Information Technology Instructor should be proficient in one or more of the following subject matters including, but not limited to: productivity software, hardware/software support, programming, project management, cybersecurity/crime, networking, server administration, operating systems, virtual and cloud concepts, AR/VR, home automation, mobile device support and app development, etc. Experience preparing students for industry recognized certifications preferred.
KINSTON, NC
Meet Duarte Morais, Ph.D., Associate Professor at North Carolina State University

We believe there are some people in our area whom every hospitality partner ought to know (or at least know about). Today we want to introduce you to Duarte Morais, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Management at N.C. State. Dr. Morais is the cofounder of People-First Tourism (as a movement and as a company), an increasingly important facet of Wake County’s tourism offerings.
RALEIGH, NC
KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new home community in Durham, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.
DURHAM, NC
Group wants ‘obscene’ books removed from Alamance-Burlington schools, echoing similar moves across nation

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The book banning controversy has come to the Piedmont Triad.  The Burlington Times-News reported earlier this week that a group is working to get “obscene” books removed from libraries in the Alamance-Burlington School System. These complaints center around “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and the graphic novel “Gender Queer” by […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
UNC Installing Permanent James Cates Memorial On Campus

UNC chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz shared a statement Friday announcing the installation of a permanent James Cates Memorial on campus. Cates was murdered on the UNC campus by a Nazi-supporting, white supremacist motorcycle gang known as the Storm Troopers on November 21, 1970. Cates, a Black man, had been invited to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Nonprofit's mobile market connects N.C. communities with food

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — According to the North Carolina Justice Center, our state has the 10th highest rate of food insecurity in the nation. And 590,000 households don’t have enough to eat each day. But one company in Rocky Mount is trying to change that. Ripe for Revival...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Police: 6 young people shot at North Carolina night club

RALEIGH. N.C. (AP) — Six young people were shot when a fight occurred at a night club in North Carolina’s capital city, authorities said. The Raleigh Police Department said it didn’t have the conditions of each of the four girls and two boys who were injured when the fight broke out late Friday night at […]
RALEIGH, NC
Governor’s School Supply Drive Supports Students. Teachers, Retailers, and Charities Offer Additional Local Assistance

Recognizing that even temporary relief for the cost of school supplies would be in short supply after the state legislature locked the back-to-school tax-holiday bill SB 851 in committee this last session, Governor Roy Cooper launched a month-long school supply collection drive on August 1. In response, The State Employees Credit Union (SECU) and Communities in Schools of North Carolina are partnering to collect and deliver the school supplies.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

