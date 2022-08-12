ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
biztoc.com

Helbiz reports revenue increase but dwindling cash reserves

Helbiz started out as a shared micromobility company but has since expanded to include ghost kitchens, media streaming and, most recently, a taxi service. The company reported its second-quarter earnings Monday after the bell. The startup was the first scooter operator to go public via the SPAC route, and many in the industry wish it wasn’t […]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Washington Examiner

Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks

Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement

The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Gurufocus Com#Roic#Nopat
biztoc.com

Dianxiaomi, an e-commerce SaaS provider for SMBs in China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, has raised a $110M Series D led by Vision Fund 2 and Sequoia China

Thanks to cross-border e-commerce platforms, China continues to be a major exporter of consumer goods for the world in the online shopping age. It’s not just marketplaces like Amazon and AliExpress that are enabling Chinese businesses to sell abroad. Behind the scene, a group of startups are making the software that allows exporters to more easily figure out what to sell and how to sell.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
biztoc.com

Eternal economic growth and Effective Altruism

Dwarkesh Patel surveys one angle of that debate in this short post, and also here. More commonly, from EA types I increasingly hear the argument that if an economy grows at [fill in the blank] percent for so many thousands of years, at some point it becomes so massively large relative to the galaxy that […]
ECONOMY
biztoc.com

Expansion of short-term BTC holders suggests 'final flush' of sellers

A recent spike in short-term BTC holders could signal a “final flush” of sellers, meaning the capitulation events have played out, leaving the market ready for months of accumulation. The latest The Week On Chain report from market analysis firm Glassnode on Aug. 15 points out that short-term...
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its Apple stake, bet big on energy stocks, and tweaked its bank holdings last quarter. Here's a closer look at those 3 key moves.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its US stock portfolio as of June 30 on Monday. Berkshire boosted its Apple, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum stakes, and tweaked its bank bets. Here's a closer look at the three key moves it made in the second quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released a...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

Looking for advice on how to get into investing

Investing is not something I know a lot about, nor understand; but I want to. My initial deposit is $100.00 NZD and it would be great to understand the basic principles of investing at an early stage. Is it best to choose known/higher priced companies, or those that are lower?
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Rule of thumb time period over which to invest a lump sum?

I’m curious if there’s some time period and frequency thats generally accepted as the standard period to safely invest a lump sum. IE, 10k split evenly once a week over 12 months, once a day over 6 months, etc. I’d welcome any resources or articles too.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Mycel’s mushroom-based biomaterials sprout $10M in funding

Mycel, a South Korean startup making fungal-based biomaterials that can replace leather and meat, said it has raised $10 million (13 billion WON) in a pre-Series A round of funding. Co-founder and CEO of Mycel Sungjin Sah told TechCrunch that the company uses mycelium, a root-like structure of mushroom, to make leather substitutes that can […]
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

Is an Uncovered Straddle a good idea?

Selling uncovered calls and puts have unlimited potential for losses. Traditional straddles cancel each other's losses out. Uncovered Calls and Puts are usually cheaper than covered calls and put because there's more risk. But what if you bought both an uncovered call and put at the same strike price for an 'uncovered straddle' Wouldn't then the unlimited losses cancel out?
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Yuan Slips to 3-Month Low Amid China Growth Concern

The onshore yuan dropped 0.47% to 6.7950 per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest since May 16, on concern about its recovery from recent Covid lockdowns. The post Yuan Slips to 3-Month Low Amid China Growth Concern appeared first on Asia Financial.
MARKETS
biztoc.com

Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends

Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy