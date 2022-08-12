Read full article on original website
biztoc.com
Helbiz reports revenue increase but dwindling cash reserves
Helbiz started out as a shared micromobility company but has since expanded to include ghost kitchens, media streaming and, most recently, a taxi service. The company reported its second-quarter earnings Monday after the bell. The startup was the first scooter operator to go public via the SPAC route, and many in the industry wish it wasn’t […]
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
biztoc.com
We're About 2 Months Away From a Major Social Security Announcement
The stock market has been extremely volatile since the start of the year. As such, many retirees have been depending more on their Social Security income. Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of COLAs is to help ensure that seniors are able to maintain their buying power.
Exact date millions of Americans will receive up to $500 relief checks
ELIGIBLE Virginia residents are in line to score up to $500 tax rebates. Lawmakers approved the rebates as part of the state budget back in June. Those qualifying for check must have had a tax liability last year. This means that if you owed state income taxes in 2021, you...
biztoc.com
Dianxiaomi, an e-commerce SaaS provider for SMBs in China, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, has raised a $110M Series D led by Vision Fund 2 and Sequoia China
Thanks to cross-border e-commerce platforms, China continues to be a major exporter of consumer goods for the world in the online shopping age. It’s not just marketplaces like Amazon and AliExpress that are enabling Chinese businesses to sell abroad. Behind the scene, a group of startups are making the software that allows exporters to more easily figure out what to sell and how to sell.
biztoc.com
Insider Buying in First Solar and 4 Other Stocks
What insider buying activity has taken place lately? Here is a look, starting with the red-hot solar stocks.
Inflation Still Highest in 40 Years: 7 Hot Stocks That Yield Up to 13% Help Investors Fight Back
These seven top companies pay gigantic dividends. They are hard-asset plays and real estate investment trusts with outstanding total-return stocks that make sense in a difficult inflationary and rising interest rate environment.
biztoc.com
Stocks moving in after-hours trading: Apple, Activision Blizzard, Ally Financial and more
Berkshire Hathaway added about 3.9 million shares of Apple, bringing its total stake in the tech giant to approximately 895 million shares. Berkshire’s three biggest holdings at the end of the second quarter were Apple, Bank of America (BAC) and American Express (AXP) Tencent Music revenue rose 3.9% from...
biztoc.com
Eternal economic growth and Effective Altruism
Dwarkesh Patel surveys one angle of that debate in this short post, and also here. More commonly, from EA types I increasingly hear the argument that if an economy grows at [fill in the blank] percent for so many thousands of years, at some point it becomes so massively large relative to the galaxy that […]
biztoc.com
Expansion of short-term BTC holders suggests 'final flush' of sellers
A recent spike in short-term BTC holders could signal a “final flush” of sellers, meaning the capitulation events have played out, leaving the market ready for months of accumulation. The latest The Week On Chain report from market analysis firm Glassnode on Aug. 15 points out that short-term...
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway boosted its Apple stake, bet big on energy stocks, and tweaked its bank holdings last quarter. Here's a closer look at those 3 key moves.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed its US stock portfolio as of June 30 on Monday. Berkshire boosted its Apple, Chevron, and Occidental Petroleum stakes, and tweaked its bank bets. Here's a closer look at the three key moves it made in the second quarter. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway released a...
biztoc.com
Looking for advice on how to get into investing
Investing is not something I know a lot about, nor understand; but I want to. My initial deposit is $100.00 NZD and it would be great to understand the basic principles of investing at an early stage. Is it best to choose known/higher priced companies, or those that are lower?
biztoc.com
Rule of thumb time period over which to invest a lump sum?
I’m curious if there’s some time period and frequency thats generally accepted as the standard period to safely invest a lump sum. IE, 10k split evenly once a week over 12 months, once a day over 6 months, etc. I’d welcome any resources or articles too.
biztoc.com
Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision
Michael Burry is known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis. Data showing that inflation may have peaked convinced many investors that the Federal Reserve was likely to be less aggressive in its rate hikes. Burry's business acumen was made famous by the film "The Big Short" in 2015.
Tesla AI Day 2 Is Coming: Here's How Much $1000 Invested In The Stock At The Time Of Previous Iteration Is Worth Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk recently confirmed that the automaker’s second “AI Day” will be held on Sept. 30. Musk said on Twitter recently that he wants to take Tesla beyond just electric vehicles with "deep [artificial intelligence or AI] activity in hardware on the inference level and on the training level."
biztoc.com
Mycel’s mushroom-based biomaterials sprout $10M in funding
Mycel, a South Korean startup making fungal-based biomaterials that can replace leather and meat, said it has raised $10 million (13 billion WON) in a pre-Series A round of funding. Co-founder and CEO of Mycel Sungjin Sah told TechCrunch that the company uses mycelium, a root-like structure of mushroom, to make leather substitutes that can […]
Walmart expects smaller profit drop as discounts drive demand
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual profit than it had predicted less than a month ago, after deep discounts to clear excess merchandise and a drop in fuel prices helped it beat expectations for quarterly sales.
biztoc.com
Is an Uncovered Straddle a good idea?
Selling uncovered calls and puts have unlimited potential for losses. Traditional straddles cancel each other's losses out. Uncovered Calls and Puts are usually cheaper than covered calls and put because there's more risk. But what if you bought both an uncovered call and put at the same strike price for an 'uncovered straddle' Wouldn't then the unlimited losses cancel out?
biztoc.com
Yuan Slips to 3-Month Low Amid China Growth Concern
The onshore yuan dropped 0.47% to 6.7950 per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest since May 16, on concern about its recovery from recent Covid lockdowns. The post Yuan Slips to 3-Month Low Amid China Growth Concern appeared first on Asia Financial.
biztoc.com
Retirement: How To Save A Million And Live Off Dividends
Summary If you're in your 40s or older and haven't done retirement planning, there's no better time to do this than now. In fact, it's never too early. We demonstrate how to plan, save, and grow the capital for a couple in their mid-40s and plans to retire at 62. We present multiple simulations to show how anyone could grow modest savings into a significant sum that can last them for a lifetime. Lastly, we provide a simplified model portfolio to grow the capital safely at a 10% rate or more while at the same time preserving the capital to a large extent. Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at High Income DIY Portfolios. Learn More »
