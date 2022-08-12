ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
View Park-windsor Hills, CA

Windsor Hills crash: Vigil mourns mother of six who died when speeding driver ran red light

 3 days ago

Nearly a week after the tragedy, we're learning more about one of the victims of the fiery car crash in Windsor Hills.

Loved ones of Nathesia Lewis held a vigil at the scene this evening.

Relatives say, because the crash was so horrific, it took a few days to learn she was one of the six people killed.

Lewis leaves behind six children ranging in age from two to 23.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Lewis to pay for her funeral and help her children.

"Me and my family, we looked at the news like everybody else," said Jasmond Nelson, Lewis' sister. "We prayed for the children, for the pregnant lady, for her family, but unbeknownst to us, my sister and our family was a severe victim as well."

Due to the severity of the crash, Lewis had to be identified using DNA.

The driver accused of causing the crash remains in jail and is due back in court on Monday.

RELATED: Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash facing 6 counts of murder, DA says

A nurse who was allegedly driving 90 mph when she ran a red light and slammed into traffic in Windsor Hills, killing six people, is being charged with murder, the DA said Monday.

