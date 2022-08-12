Prisma pediatrician provides back to school health advice

As most Upstate students return to class next week, 106.3 WORD's Back to School 22 series is taking a look at health advice for students and their families.

With the new school year almost at hand for most upstate districts, health concerns for kids remains a priority for many parents.

Prisma Health Pediatrition Dr. Rahul Kataria says it's very important for parents to establish regular routines for their kids.

"Returning to regular routine and rituals is very important," Dr. Kataria said. "They need to go back to the rituals of going to bed at a certain time, reading a book, brushing their teeth and putting them to bed so they are well rested throughout the night."

Dr. Kataria continued to explain that providing a balanced diet for your child's school lunches is also an important aspect of health.

You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Kataria below: