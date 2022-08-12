Public radio set to expand on the Mid-Shore

CAMBRIDGE — WHCP Community Radio put Cambridge on the educational radio map in 2015 with an innovative low-power station covering a 10-mile radius around its downtown Race Street studios.

Thanks to a new FCC license and merger into the new Mid-Shore Community Radio operating entity, WHCP’s eclectic mix of music and local talk programming is soon predicted to stretch from St. Michaels to Salisbury, and could even reach Lexington Park in Southern Maryland, bringing WHCP to more than 200,000 people in the Mid-Shore region. The power increase represents a significant jump in the growth for the station, where more than 80 percent of the content is locally produced.