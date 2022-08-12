Step show coming to Empowerment Center

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Morgan State students move in; State-of-the-art residence hall opens
This weekend, new students moved in at Morgan State University. About 670 new students will be living in the new Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall on campus.
cambridgespy.org
Celebrating Harriet Tubman’s Bicentennial: Engraved Bricks Honor Legacy, Raise Funds for Sculpture
It’s not too late to be part of history and make a lasting tribute in honor of Harriet Tubman and the community!. Phase Two of Alpha Genesis Community Development Corp.’s brick fundraising campaign has begun with the release of a limited number of custom engraved bricks for the plaza at the Dorchester County Courthouse where a new Harriet Tubman sculpture will be installed this fall.
WMDT.com
Delaware groups give away 500 book bags and school supplies in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- A book bag giveaway got underway in Seaford on Sunday to make sure no child is left behind this upcoming school year. Organizations including One Way Insurance Group, Summer J. Artisan Ice Pops, and NERDiT Now partnered to give away 500 book bags along with school supplies. We’re told this is a highly anticipated community event. And it’s an initiative that is very needed, especially with the rising costs of school supplies.
WBOC
Pittsville Renames Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way
PITTSVILLE, Md.- The town of Pittsville renamed Main Street to Corporal Glenn Hilliard Way Saturday morning. Corporal Glenn Hilliard's wife Tashica Hilliard says she is thankful for the town's tribute. "It's an honor that the town of Pittsville, to do this for our family, it gives us comfort, and the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Morgan State unveils new residence hall amid arrival of nearly 9,000 students
Morgan State University is projecting its largest enrollment in history, with nearly 9,000 students. It is a trend they've been noticing for the past decade, and it turns out the spike is presenting a set of challenges. With a growing student body, it made sense to add more beds on...
Bay Net
Calvert County Commemorates National Black Business Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — In their first meeting for August, the Calvert County Commissioners took a moment to recognize the start of National Black Business Month. For those who might not know, National Black Business Month began as a way to recognize black-owned businesses and their contributions to American society.
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. hosting free tire disposal event
SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County will hold a free citizen tire disposal next month. The drop-off will be from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on September 17th, at 6948 Brick Kiln Road. There is a limit of 10 tires per household, and business or agricultural tires are not allowed.
RELATED PEOPLE
WSET
Johns Hopkins worker claims kitchen closed after spoiled food served to sick patients
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Fearing retaliation, a Johns Hopkins employee is asking FOX45 not identify her as she speaks out about alleged unsanitary and unsafe conditions inside one of the hospital’s cafeterias. The hospital confirmed one of its cafeterias is temporarily closed down at the moment, but denied the...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
Cape Gazette
Jusst Sooup Ministries crosses get an upgrade
Crosses in front of Jusst Sooup Ministries on Cool Spring Road south of Milton recently got a facelift thanks to the kindness of nine individuals representing seven churches. After noticing the original crosses needed upgrading, organizer Robert Marshall, with help from Gary White, Travis White, Cody White, Glen Rosenquist, Steve Garyantes, Cliff Stabner, Allen Sangree and Tim Parker, built and installed three new crosses and floodlights in front of the church.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Harry Potter Concert, Haitian Caribbean Festival, Baltimore Beat Celebration, and more
With only a couple more weeks of summer vacation left, the kids will be back to school before you know it. This weekend presents a plethora of opportunities to learn something new with fun, family-friendly, educational experiences — from a skateboarding workshop to a lesson about frogs. There are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way in helping seniors stay in their homes
SALISBURY, Md. – The MAC Center in Salisbury is leading the way on the Eastern Shore of Maryland when it comes to developing innovative and unique ways to help senior citizens stay in their own homes and navigate the challenges of aging with dignity. “There is no other location...
WJLA
Anacostia firefighter works final shift after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — Firefighter Linwood Armstrong worked his final shift Saturday after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS. The fire department tweeted the news congratulating Armstrong on his retirement. DC Fire and EMS said Armstrong served in Rescue Squad 3 in Anacostia.
Cape Gazette
Summer Fare: Crab Cakes, a surprisingly economical dinner for 6!
We create this blog post about the amazing state of Delaware every week and always have a good time putting it together. But every once in a while I worry we’re going to run out of things to spotlight. But then we discover or remember or learn about something new, which makes the worry go away. This week we’re embarking on a topic that will keep us talking until the end of time: Favorite Recipes from Our Family and Friends.
Maryland angler, boat wins record prize at White Marlin Open
An angler from suburban Washington, D.C., got a record prize at the annual White Marlin Open, who with the boat on which he landed the winning fish earned more than $4.5 million.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
'Hazardous Incident' Reported At Johns Hopkins University
A "hazardous incident" that was reported at Johns Hopkins University was reportedly a false alarm, officials say. Firefighters responded to the scene at 100 W. University Parkway around 9:30 a.m., according to Baltimore City Firefighter's Union. The false alarm was determined to be over an envelope filled with sand, according...
mocoshow.com
Miss Toya’s Creole House Now Open in Silver Spring
Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. Menu items include Catfish & Grits, Garlic Butter Clams, Gumbo, Jambalaya, Oysters, Rib Eye, and Seafood Po Boy. According to a post on the restaurant’s Instagram page, “Downtown Silver Spring, are you ready for the heat? Miss Toyas Creole House is finally open. It’s time for some great southern creole food, incredible drinks, friendly vibes, and a good time. Who’s ready? Miss Toyas is finally here. Let’s eat.”
Bay Net
Lt. Gov. Celebrates Acquisition Of Property Adjacent To Carr’s, Sparrow’s Beach
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Lieutenant Governor Boyd K. Rutherford yesterday celebrated the acquisition of a 5.17-acre parcel known as Elktonia Beach, which is connected to the historic Black beaches, Carr’s Beach and Sparrow’s Beach. In March, Governor Hogan announced the state’s investment of more than $4.8 million for the acquisition, which sets in motion the development of a heritage community park dedicated to preserving the legacy of the once popular resorts that served the Black community during segregation.
Dorchester Star
Dorchester County, MD
465
Followers
419
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT
Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/
Comments / 0