Cambridge, MD

Step show coming to Empowerment Center

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Empowerment Center is holding the “Remembering King: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Step Show, Drumline and Talent Showcase!!” on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Cambridge.

The event will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the opening ceremony at 5 p.m.

Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
465
Followers
419
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

