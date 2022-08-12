ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning

Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Europe drought could be ‘worst’ in 500 years

Europe could be experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, a leading scientist has warned.Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said this year’s dry conditions will worsen and will most likely eclipse the unprecedented drought of 2018.There is “very high risk” that the current lack of rainfall in western and central Europe will continue for the next three months, he said.The warning came as the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre predicted that the drought could end up affecting 47 per cent of the continent.As a result of scorching temperatures, water levels have plummeted across Europe,...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Falling Water
Daily Mail

'Monster' wildfire incinerates French wine country: France desperately sends in reinforcement firefighters as ten thousand flee, while record drought helps kill tons of fish in Germany amid summer 'extremes not seen before'

France is gasping from a dire water shortage with hundreds of towns and villages left with no tap water as 'ogre' wildfires rip across the country for the second time this summer in a 'vision of hell'. The entire nation is suffering its worst drought on record with restrictions in...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Drought hits Germany's Rhine River: 'We have 30cm of water left'

As Europe lives through a long, hot summer, one of the continent's major rivers is getting drier - posing major problems for the people and businesses that rely on it. Captain Andre Kimpel casts an experienced, but worried, eye across the river Rhine, where water levels have dropped significantly in recent days.
ENVIRONMENT
nationalinterest.org

Not Just Taiwan: India Could Be China’s Next Target

India alone must manage to stand its ground against Chinese aggression. China’s fulminations against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan are being choreographed as military activism that won’t culminate in any full-blown conflict with the U.S.-led Western powers. But it is not just Taiwan that needs...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
Phys.org

Weather forecast: Heat waves may now get names. The first is Zoe—in Spain

After temperatures reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Spain, scientists for the first time gave a heat wave a name—all in the name of protecting public health. The heat wave, named Zoe, was recorded July 24-27 in the city of Seville in southwestern Spain, said José María Martín Olalla, an associate professor in the department of condensed matter physics at Sevilla University.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Firefighters battle blazes in southeast France

French firefighters tackled wildfires raging in the country's southeast Saturday as officials kept a wary eye on a huge blaze that appeared to be contained further west. France has been buffeted this summer by a historic drought that has forced water use restrictions nationwide, as well as a series of heatwaves that experts say are being driven by climate change.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phys.org

Spain fights fierce fire fanned by winds

Firefighters were battling strong winds Monday as a huge forest fire burnt out of control in southeastern Spain while another blaze in the north was stabilised, officials said Saturday. Both fires broke out late Saturday, with more than 350 firefighters engaged against the wildfire in the northern Aragon region that...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Making beer is ‘over’ in northern Mexico, says president, amid crippling drought

Mexico’s president has said that making beer in northern parts of the country is “over” as the region faces intense water shortages.Much of northern Mexico is under “severe” drought, or worse, leaving major cities like Monterrey rationing water. But Mexico is also the world’s largest exporter of beer, shipping over $5billion of beer in 2021.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that beer production should be supported in the southern or southeastern end of the country, which isn’t facing perilously dry conditions. “This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we...
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

Now we can't even afford to drown our sorrows this winter! Price of wine will surge 10 per cent after wildfires and droughts scorched vineyards across Europe

The price of wine could soar by 10 per cent this year as searing temperatures and heatwaves continue to wreak havoc on Europe's vineyards. David Gates, CEO of Direct Wines and parent company Laithwaites, says a bottle of red or white from favourites France, Italy and Spain will only get more expensive if the heat and drought continue much longer.
ECONOMY
BBC

The science of drought explained in pictures

From all the pictures of parched fields, dusty soil and dried-up reservoirs, it might appear obvious there's a drought. But from a scientific point of view, it's more complicated than that. There's no one definition of drought - it's different depending on whether you look at weather, agriculture or water...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Drought in England could carry on into new year, experts warn

South-east England could be tipped into severe and devastating drought without above-average rainfall this winter, while current water use restrictions in London and surrounding areas are expected to last until the new year even if rainfall returns, ministers have been told. Severe drought would mean even tighter restrictions, such as bans on non-essential uses of water including cleaning windows and filling and maintaining swimming pools.
ENVIRONMENT
Andrei Tapalaga

The U.S. Launched a NUKE Into Space 60 Years Ago

The nuclear bomb was 100 times more powerful than the one dropped on HiroshimaWikiImages/Pixabay. The United States as well as the Cold War adversary (The Soviet Union) have launched a few nuclear bombs into space not only to test their power but also the effects such a devastating weapon has in space. With the Space Race of the period becoming more predominant, both sides thought that if a war was to break out, it could be fought in space also, so they had to prepare for every eventuality.
International Business Times

Ethiopia Says Completes Third Filling Of Mega-dam Reservoir

Ethiopia has completed the third filling of its mega-dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could raise further tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan. The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched electricity production from the second turbine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy