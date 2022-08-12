Read full article on original website
Phys.org
'Dead fish everywhere' in German-Polish river after feared chemical waste dump
Thousands of fish have washed up dead on the Oder river running through Germany and Poland, sparking warnings of an environmental disaster as residents are urged to stay away from the water. The fish floating by the German banks near the eastern town of Schwedt are believed to have washed...
Dramatic images show River Rhine running dry as 50% of Europe now under drought warning
Dramatic new images show dangerously low water levels in many of Europe’s rivers as more than half of the continent is at risk of drought due to the ongoing heatwave.Weeks of dry weather have turned several of Europe’s major waterways into trickles and a European Commission analysis of the prolonged drought shows that a staggering portion of Europe is ‘exposed’ to a drought warning - 44 per cent of EU and the UK. Meanwhile, 9 per cent of EU and the UK, face a more serious drought ‘alert’.Soil water content has reduced significantly, making it harder for plants to...
Europe drought could be ‘worst’ in 500 years
Europe could be experiencing its worst drought in 500 years, a leading scientist has warned.Andrea Toreti, a senior researcher at the European Drought Observatory, said this year’s dry conditions will worsen and will most likely eclipse the unprecedented drought of 2018.There is “very high risk” that the current lack of rainfall in western and central Europe will continue for the next three months, he said.The warning came as the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre predicted that the drought could end up affecting 47 per cent of the continent.As a result of scorching temperatures, water levels have plummeted across Europe,...
Chilling warning messages unearthed as Europe’s drought worsens
Carved into the side of a rock, the phrase emerged as water levels continue to drop in one European river, and the five-word translation delivers a warning from ancestors of what’s to come. As Europe's drought continues to worsen, the water levels in rivers have dropped significantly, revealing chilling...
'Monster' wildfire incinerates French wine country: France desperately sends in reinforcement firefighters as ten thousand flee, while record drought helps kill tons of fish in Germany amid summer 'extremes not seen before'
France is gasping from a dire water shortage with hundreds of towns and villages left with no tap water as 'ogre' wildfires rip across the country for the second time this summer in a 'vision of hell'. The entire nation is suffering its worst drought on record with restrictions in...
A rare 400-year-old ship discovered in a German river is an incredible example of time travel.
A 400-year-old cargo ship that "sank virtually standing," avoided decomposition at the hands of voracious shipworms, and preserved the barrels of lime it was transporting for the stone-building business centuries ago has been found by maritime archaeologists in northern Germany.
BBC
Drought hits Germany's Rhine River: 'We have 30cm of water left'
As Europe lives through a long, hot summer, one of the continent's major rivers is getting drier - posing major problems for the people and businesses that rely on it. Captain Andre Kimpel casts an experienced, but worried, eye across the river Rhine, where water levels have dropped significantly in recent days.
nationalinterest.org
Phys.org
Weather forecast: Heat waves may now get names. The first is Zoe—in Spain
After temperatures reached 112 degrees Fahrenheit in Spain, scientists for the first time gave a heat wave a name—all in the name of protecting public health. The heat wave, named Zoe, was recorded July 24-27 in the city of Seville in southwestern Spain, said José María Martín Olalla, an associate professor in the department of condensed matter physics at Sevilla University.
Phys.org
Firefighters battle blazes in southeast France
French firefighters tackled wildfires raging in the country's southeast Saturday as officials kept a wary eye on a huge blaze that appeared to be contained further west. France has been buffeted this summer by a historic drought that has forced water use restrictions nationwide, as well as a series of heatwaves that experts say are being driven by climate change.
Phys.org
Spain fights fierce fire fanned by winds
Firefighters were battling strong winds Monday as a huge forest fire burnt out of control in southeastern Spain while another blaze in the north was stabilised, officials said Saturday. Both fires broke out late Saturday, with more than 350 firefighters engaged against the wildfire in the northern Aragon region that...
Making beer is ‘over’ in northern Mexico, says president, amid crippling drought
Mexico’s president has said that making beer in northern parts of the country is “over” as the region faces intense water shortages.Much of northern Mexico is under “severe” drought, or worse, leaving major cities like Monterrey rationing water. But Mexico is also the world’s largest exporter of beer, shipping over $5billion of beer in 2021.President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Monday that beer production should be supported in the southern or southeastern end of the country, which isn’t facing perilously dry conditions. “This is not to say we won’t produce any more beer, it’s to say that we...
Now we can't even afford to drown our sorrows this winter! Price of wine will surge 10 per cent after wildfires and droughts scorched vineyards across Europe
The price of wine could soar by 10 per cent this year as searing temperatures and heatwaves continue to wreak havoc on Europe's vineyards. David Gates, CEO of Direct Wines and parent company Laithwaites, says a bottle of red or white from favourites France, Italy and Spain will only get more expensive if the heat and drought continue much longer.
After record heat this summer, agency declares droughts in much of Britain
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Following weeks of hot temperatures -- some of them record temps -- officials declared droughts in several areas of Britain on Friday, including the entire eastern portion of England. The areas of drought include the eastern section and parts of central and southern England, as well,...
BBC
The science of drought explained in pictures
From all the pictures of parched fields, dusty soil and dried-up reservoirs, it might appear obvious there's a drought. But from a scientific point of view, it's more complicated than that. There's no one definition of drought - it's different depending on whether you look at weather, agriculture or water...
Drought in England could carry on into new year, experts warn
South-east England could be tipped into severe and devastating drought without above-average rainfall this winter, while current water use restrictions in London and surrounding areas are expected to last until the new year even if rainfall returns, ministers have been told. Severe drought would mean even tighter restrictions, such as bans on non-essential uses of water including cleaning windows and filling and maintaining swimming pools.
