William Ruto declared winner in Kenya's presidential election amid protests
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Kenya's Deputy Prime Minister William Ruto was declared the country's next president Monday, as chaos broke out at the national election center in Nairobi over the results. Ruto, 55, won 50.49% of the vote, narrowly defeating veteran opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, 77,...
Protests as Ruto declared winner of disputed Kenya vote
William Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya's close-fought presidential poll on a day of high drama Monday, with violent protests in his defeated rival's strongholds, claims of rigging and a split in the commission that oversaw the vote. The dispute will test Kenya's stability after previous elections in the East African political and economic powerhouse were blighted by claims of rigging and vicious bouts of deadly violence.
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
abovethelaw.com
Jonathan Turley Reminds Us That Bill Clinton Took A Couch So Donald Trump Should Be Able To Take Nuclear Codes
Pour a little out for Jonathan Turley. It’s got to be getting difficult to keep up his daily routine of telling Fox News viewers that the emperor is, in fact, fully clothed and positively fetching. But Turley is, if nothing else, a professional when it comes to vapid sophistry...
US News and World Report
Court Rejects Democrat Appeal to Keep Green Party off Ballot
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal court denied Democrats’ last-ditch effort Thursday to keep the Green Party from potentially hurting their electoral prospects in North Carolina, rejecting their request to block a lower court order placing Green Party candidates on the November ballot. The North Carolina Democratic Party...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
BBC
Mar-a-Lago: FBI warns of increased threats after Trump search
US officials have warned of an increase in violent threats to law enforcement following the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo to law enforcement around the country. It said there had been an "increase in violent threats posted on...
BBC
Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east
Ukrainian artillery has struck a headquarters of Russia's shadowy Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries in eastern Ukraine, reports say. The attack in Popasna was reported by Serhiy Hayday, Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region, and several pro-Kremlin war reporters. The number of casualties is not clear and details remain sketchy. Photos...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strike on Wagner HQ and Russia to increase ties with North Korea
The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, which has been linked to war crimes, was believed to be operating out of a secret headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. But reports claim a picture posted on the Telegram social media site by a pro-Kremlin journalist may have been the clue Ukrainian forces needed to locate the military base and target it on Monday.
Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country’s war-torn east. The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have controlled since 2014.
NYSE delistings signal Beijing may be willing to compromise on U.S. audit dispute -analysts
HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The move to delist five Chinese state-owned enterprises (SOEs) from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) signals Beijing may be willing to compromise in order to strike an audit deal with the United States and end a more than decade-old dispute, analysts and advisers said on Monday.
The latest unprecedented Trump chapter brings mystery and political thorniness
Neither Democrats nor Republicans are entirely sure what is ahead, because we have never been here before.
Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military said Monday that it had repelled more than a dozen Russian attacks in the country’s east and north, including attempts to advance on key cities in the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas. In its regular Facebook update, the military’s general staff said Russian troops had attempted to push towards Kramatorsk, one of two major cities in the eastern Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, but “they failed completely and chaotically retreated to their previous positions.” In the same post, the military said Russian forces had staged an unsuccessful assault on Bakhmut, a strategic town in the Donetsk region whose capture would pave the way for Russia to take Kramatorsk and the de facto Ukrainian administrative capital, Sloviansk. The Donetsk region is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, where the fighting has largely been focused in recent months, since Kremlin forces retreated from around the capital, Kyiv.
British minister accused of trying to hide reports on impact of Tory welfare reforms
Ministers have been accused of deliberately attempting to hide the impact of the government’s wide-ranging welfare reforms by concealing a range of official reports on benefits. Thérèse Coffey, the work and pensions secretary, said she would not publish five reports or research on the benefit cap, deaths of benefits...
U.K.・
Russia's war in Ukraine pushes Ukrainian steel production to the brink
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — In this eastern Ukrainian city, a Soviet-era mural stands boldly in front of Zaporizhstal iron and steel works. The mural shows muscular ironworkers handing a freshly forged sword to equally muscular soldiers who are rushing off to war. Today, however, Ukraine's iron industry is in rough shape because of war itself.
South Korea pardons Samsung's Jay Y Lee in bid to revive the economy
The de facto leader of Samsung, Lee Jae-yong, was pardoned by South Korea's president on Friday for crimes including bribery, allowing him greater freedom to run the smartphone and semiconductor giant.
ASIA・
Production costs soar at Rusal due to Russia-Ukraine conflict
MOSCOW, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Russian aluminium giant Rusal reported a 33% jump in first-half production costs on Friday, hit by a production halt at a refinery in Ukraine and Australia's ban on exports of alumina and bauxite to Russia.
BBC
Keir Starmer calls for extra windfall tax to freeze energy bills
Sir Keir Starmer has said families would "not pay a penny more" on their energy bills this winter under Labour's plans to tackle rising living costs. The Labour leader claimed his proposals would save the average household £1,000. The package would be paid for, in part, by a big...
BBC
Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in occupied Kherson
Ukraine says it has taken out another bridge that is vital for Russian forces occupying the southern Kherson region. It says the bridge on the dam at Nova Kakhovka - which it has attacked before - is now impassable. The claim has not been independently verified. It comes just weeks...
