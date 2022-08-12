ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Protests as Ruto declared winner of disputed Kenya vote

William Ruto was declared the winner of Kenya's close-fought presidential poll on a day of high drama Monday, with violent protests in his defeated rival's strongholds, claims of rigging and a split in the commission that oversaw the vote. The dispute will test Kenya's stability after previous elections in the East African political and economic powerhouse were blighted by claims of rigging and vicious bouts of deadly violence.
Jair Bolsonaro
Donald Trump
US News and World Report

Court Rejects Democrat Appeal to Keep Green Party off Ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal court denied Democrats’ last-ditch effort Thursday to keep the Green Party from potentially hurting their electoral prospects in North Carolina, rejecting their request to block a lower court order placing Green Party candidates on the November ballot. The North Carolina Democratic Party...
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
BBC

Mar-a-Lago: FBI warns of increased threats after Trump search

US officials have warned of an increase in violent threats to law enforcement following the search of Donald Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. The FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a memo to law enforcement around the country. It said there had been an "increase in violent threats posted on...
BBC

Ukraine hits Russian Wagner mercenary HQ in east

Ukrainian artillery has struck a headquarters of Russia's shadowy Wagner paramilitary group of mercenaries in eastern Ukraine, reports say. The attack in Popasna was reported by Serhiy Hayday, Ukrainian governor of Luhansk region, and several pro-Kremlin war reporters. The number of casualties is not clear and details remain sketchy. Photos...
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Strike on Wagner HQ and Russia to increase ties with North Korea

The Wagner group of Russian mercenaries, which has been linked to war crimes, was believed to be operating out of a secret headquarters in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine. But reports claim a picture posted on the Telegram social media site by a pro-Kremlin journalist may have been the clue Ukrainian forces needed to locate the military base and target it on Monday.
The Associated Press

Russian shelling heavy in east; Ukraine strikes key bridge

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military pounded residential areas across Ukraine overnight, claiming gains, as Ukrainian forces pressed a counteroffensive to try to take back an occupied southern region, striking the last working bridge over a river in the Russian-occupied Kherson region, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday. A Russian rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk killed three people and wounded 13 others Friday night, according to the mayor. Kramatorsk is the headquarters for Ukrainian forces in the country’s war-torn east. The attack came less than a day after 11 other rockets were fired at the city, one of the two main Ukrainian-held ones in Donetsk province, the focus of an ongoing Russian offensive to capture eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed Saturday its forces had taken control of Pisky, a village on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk, the provincial capital that pro-Moscow separatists have controlled since 2014.
The Associated Press

Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military said Monday that it had repelled more than a dozen Russian attacks in the country’s east and north, including attempts to advance on key cities in the eastern industrial heartland known as the Donbas. In its regular Facebook update, the military’s general staff said Russian troops had attempted to push towards Kramatorsk, one of two major cities in the eastern Donetsk province that remain under Ukrainian control, but “they failed completely and chaotically retreated to their previous positions.” In the same post, the military said Russian forces had staged an unsuccessful assault on Bakhmut, a strategic town in the Donetsk region whose capture would pave the way for Russia to take Kramatorsk and the de facto Ukrainian administrative capital, Sloviansk. The Donetsk region is one of two provinces that make up the Donbas, where the fighting has largely been focused in recent months, since Kremlin forces retreated from around the capital, Kyiv.
WEKU

Russia's war in Ukraine pushes Ukrainian steel production to the brink

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — In this eastern Ukrainian city, a Soviet-era mural stands boldly in front of Zaporizhstal iron and steel works. The mural shows muscular ironworkers handing a freshly forged sword to equally muscular soldiers who are rushing off to war. Today, however, Ukraine's iron industry is in rough shape because of war itself.
BBC

Ukraine says it has taken out vital bridge in occupied Kherson

Ukraine says it has taken out another bridge that is vital for Russian forces occupying the southern Kherson region. It says the bridge on the dam at Nova Kakhovka - which it has attacked before - is now impassable. The claim has not been independently verified. It comes just weeks...
