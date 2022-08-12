Read full article on original website
Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin
Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
SFGate
Israel rejects appeal to release Palestinian hunger striker
JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military court on Monday rejected an appeal for release by a Palestinian prisoner whose health is deteriorating as he continues a 165-day hunger strike to protest being held without charge or trial, his lawyer said. Khalil Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian detainees who...
Giuliani a target of Georgia's criminal probe into 2020 U.S. election
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer who helped lead challenges to the 2020 election results, said on Monday that he is a target in a criminal probe in Georgia examining attempts by Trump and his allies to overturn the election.
Fears of violence grow after FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – as it happened
Memo warns that the search inflamed extremists across the US
