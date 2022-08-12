Letter to the editor: U.S. has two-tiered justice system

I read with interest the Aug. 2 Repository story wherein a Stark County man pled guilty to trespassing in the Capitol and smoking a cigarette there. It was reported that he could get 20 years for those actions. Based on that, those running the Jan. 6 kangaroo court would likely say that capital punishment is warranted in his case of the fellow who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

But let’s just look back to the summer of 2020. Many of those who caused millions of dollars in damage in the cities of Portland and Seattle (including damage to federal buildings) were released on their own recognizance or bailed out by rich progressives and have never been brought to justice.

Rather than being the "last bastion of freedom," the two-tiered justice system in our country today qualifies us to be called a banana republic suitable for any tinpot Third World dictator.

Edward Gayhart, Lake Township