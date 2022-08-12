ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Letter to the editor: U.S. has two-tiered justice system

By The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lNdc_0hESSYmw00

I read with interest the Aug. 2 Repository story wherein a Stark County man pled guilty to trespassing in the Capitol and smoking a cigarette there. It was reported that he could get 20 years for those actions. Based on that, those running the Jan. 6 kangaroo court would likely say that capital punishment is warranted in his case of the fellow who put his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

But let’s just look back to the summer of 2020. Many of those who caused millions of dollars in damage in the cities of Portland and Seattle (including damage to federal buildings) were released on their own recognizance or bailed out by rich progressives and have never been brought to justice.

Rather than being the "last bastion of freedom," the two-tiered justice system in our country today qualifies us to be called a banana republic suitable for any tinpot Third World dictator.

Edward Gayhart, Lake Township

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Portland, OH
Stark County, OH
Government
County
Stark County, OH
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Repository

The Repository

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy