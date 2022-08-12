Read full article on original website
Boy's face swells up massively as he's attacked by swarm of bees after constantly poking their hive
A little boy was left with a severely swollen face after he was repeatedly stung by bees when he poked their hive. You can see the shocking reaction here:. The young boy, who has not been named, was out playing in the countryside in the town of Zigong, in south-western China's Sichuan, when he stumbled across a bee hive.
The Game provokes Eminem even more by commenting on Hailie's Instagram pictures
The Game has made clear he's trying to wind up Eminem by commenting on pictures of his daughter, Hailie Jade, just days before releasing his 10-minute diss-track. The rapper dropped the lengthy song this week as part of his 10th studio album, Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind. In the track, titled...
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
People spot The Game lyric that makes his Eminem diss track from same album very awkward
While many fans have been focusing on The Game's dissing of Eminem in his track 'The Black Slim Shady', others have pointed out a line which, awkwardly, actually makes the rapper look quite protective of the Rap God. Given that it's a whopping 10 minutes long, it's no surprise that...
Adele breaks silence on why she cancelled her Las Vegas residency
Adele has opened up about why she took the tough decision to cancel her Las Vegas residency at short notice. The multi-award-winning singer had been due to perform a series of shows from January to April this year at Caesars Palace, but they were scrapped at the last minute. In...
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Woman fuming after £1,100 Center Parcs holiday was ruined by bird poo
A mum has been left livid after her family holiday to Center Parcs was ruined by bird poo. Daniela Sponder said the week-long stay set them back £1,100 but after being left ‘disgusted’ with the situation, they won’t be returning. The 35-year-old was looking forward to...
Unearthed footage reveals what The Game really thinks about Eminem after he dropped diss track
Unearthed footage has revealed what The Game really thinks of Eminem after dropping a 10-minute diss track titled 'The Black Slim Shady'. Watch the cringeworthy clip below:. The LA rapper has ever-so-slightly put himself in a bit of an awkward position following his recent Slim Shady diss track from his 10th studio, 30-song, album Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind.
Squid Game creator in talks to bring series to other countries
Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed he’s in talks to bring the Netflix series to other countries. The South Korean director explained that he intentionally set up the possibility of seeing the survival game play out across the globe in the first season, when one of the VIP guests remarks: “The Korean game this year is spectacular.”
Study reveals men have better chances if they have a dog picture in their dating profile
Men who have dogs in their pictures for online dating apps are perceived to be more attractive, according to a new study. Do you hear that, fellas? Ditch the snaps of you holding a big fish or skiing on the slopes for something more wholesome. Researchers at the University of...
Couple stunned after finding Silence of the Lambs caterpillar in their garden
A couple were shocked to discover several super rare death’s-head hawkmoth caterpillars – best known for their appearance in Silence of the Lambs – in their garden in Wales. Ian and Sharon Williams found a number of the caterpillars ‘destroying’ some shrubs in their garden and shared...
Abbie Chatfield says she gets horrific messages from Andrew Tate fans
Abbie Chatfield has revealed she has been targeted with horrific messages from Andrew Tate fans. Concerns have been raised about the controversial TikTok star’s growing following online and the impact he may have on the impressionable youth. The former kickboxer and Big Brother contestant has had a rise in...
Coldplay surprises fans by performing with Craig David at a sold out Wembley
Coldplay surprised fans at the weekend by bringing out Craig David to perform with them on stage at a sold out Wembley Arena. The crowd went crazy as Craig David was introduced to them for two nights of Coldplay’s sold out ‘Music of the Spheres’ world tour.
Tom Holland says he’s been taking time out to look after his mental health
During your daily scroll, you might've noticed something missing - the delightful, talented Spider-Man actor is nowhere to be seen. That's because, as Tom candidly explained, he's been on a much-needed hiatus for his mental health. Our favourite Spider-Man shared the post early this morning, Sunday 14 August, with the...
Never Have I Ever season 4: release date, cast and trailer
Netflix has just released the third series of its TV drama Never Have I Ever, which has left some fans wondering: are we getting a season four?. The good news is that show bosses have indeed confirmed there will be a new series of Never Have I Ever, with fans getting to hang out with Devi and friends at Sherman Oaks as they navigate the ups and downs of high school drama.
Jeremy Kyle’s security guard Big Steve is now on Drag Race
Jeremy Kyle’s much-loved security guard, Big Steve, has found himself a new job on Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The muscle man reportedly lost his job when The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed in 2019. But it seems Steve is a man in demand and has been kept busy...
Paul Hollywood encouraged to use the word ‘moist’ in every episode of Bake Off
The Great British Bake Off is well known to be full of innuendos. From soggy bottoms to making batter stiff and even comparing the size of the baker’s nozzles, the show is full of it. But there are some less enjoyable words making an appearance time and time again....
Gran hits back at trolls for calling her 'embarrassing' for wearing hot pants
A gran has hit back at trolls who called her 'embarrassing' for wearing hot pants. Jacqueline Hooton, from Bogner Regis, has gained a bit of a following on social media for sharing videos of her working out and wearing stylish clothes to dispel stereotypes about older women. However, the 59-year-old...
Lad shows off unusual method to pour the 'perfect' pint of Stella
A lad has shown how to pour the 'perfect' pint of Stella. Have a look for yourself:. It's a skill we all like to think we've mastered, but few ever really do during our short stay on this big ball of rock. Trying to get the perfect balance of quaff...
