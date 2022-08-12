Read full article on original website
KVAL
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of honor guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
KVAL
Windigo Fire 40% contained at 1,007 acres; uptick in fire behavior expected Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — An increase in smoke production occurred Thursday and another uptick in smoke production is expected Friday, US Forest Service from the Umpqua National Forest said. Smoke from Cedar Creek fire hung close to the ground Thursday so when the diurnal wind shift to west northwest occurred...
KVAL
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
KVAL
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
KVAL
Police: Fatal crash closed W. 11th Saturday night for several hours
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a fatal Saturday night crash closed W. 11th between Green Hill and Terry in both directions for several hours. At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased on scene.
KVAL
Junction City reduces water curtailment level
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is reducing the water curtailment from an Alert Stage 2 to an Alert Stage 1, which is a "Mild Water Emergency Notice." "This notice is effective immediately," the City said. With the notice, the City is asking customers to voluntarily...
KVAL
Ceramics, big band dance and more equal big fun at Oregon Coast School of Art
GARDINER, Ore. — One of the Oregon Coast's hidden gems is encouraging music lovers to dust off their dancing shoes and make their way to the Oregon Coast School of Art. OCSA also has opportunities for those with two left feet. There'll be clay throwing and big band swing...
KVAL
Vendors run low on inventory at Scandinavian Festival
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — After a few years of lowered attendance due to the pandemic, wildfires, and summer heat, the Scandinavian Festival held its largest crowd in nearly three years. With an expectation of around 80,000 people, event organizers were blown away when that bar was met by the third day, as roughly 85,000 people had come through by Saturday night.
KVAL
Starbucks employees once again on strike in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
KVAL
Defense shines in first scrimmage of Beavers fall camp
CORVALLIS, Ore. — We are now two weeks into fall camp and Saturday was the first time the media got to see the Beavers scrimmage since the Spring Game. It was the defense that shined Saturday, not allowing the offense to score a single touchdown the entire scrimmage. "You'd...
