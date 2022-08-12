Read full article on original website
SLUG Queen crowned in 40th anniversary of pageant
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene named its newest SLUG Queen Friday night as the pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary. The SLUG Queen competition is a staple in Eugene. Friday night's royal coronation was part of a long Eugene tradition that connects local art, culture and organizations. Crowds turned out at...
Eugene's Pride at the Park to kick off Saturday
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's annual Pride at the Park kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alton Baker Park. After two years of COVID-related restrictions, event organizers are expecting one of their largest crowds yet, with anywhere from 4,000-5,000 people attending the event at any given time. In a...
Police: Fatal crash closed W. 11th Saturday night for several hours
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a fatal Saturday night crash closed W. 11th between Green Hill and Terry in both directions for several hours. At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased on scene.
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of honor guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
Vendors run low on inventory at Scandinavian Festival
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — After a few years of lowered attendance due to the pandemic, wildfires, and summer heat, the Scandinavian Festival held its largest crowd in nearly three years. With an expectation of around 80,000 people, event organizers were blown away when that bar was met by the third day, as roughly 85,000 people had come through by Saturday night.
Lane County already reaching double-digits in water-related deaths
Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are stunning and quite inviting...
Starbucks employees once again on strike in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
Defense shines in first scrimmage of Beavers fall camp
CORVALLIS, Ore. — We are now two weeks into fall camp and Saturday was the first time the media got to see the Beavers scrimmage since the Spring Game. It was the defense that shined Saturday, not allowing the offense to score a single touchdown the entire scrimmage. "You'd...
