Orange County, NY

The G.M.T
3d ago

but is it a real wood fired brick oven? that's the problem with these new pizzerias. they say they have a brick oven but honestly, what does that do? you want a real authentic taste, it has to be wood fired. A lot of these brick ovens are being heated with natural gas.

Times Herald-Record

The Tour de Goshen bike ride will be rolling to a stop after 35 years

The Tour de Goshen, which started in a supermarket parking lot and has grown into an event that hosts hundreds of cyclists and raises tens of thousands of dollars for charity, is hitting the brakes after 35 years. Brian Dunlevy, owner of Joe Fix Its on Main Street in the village, has decided this year’s Aug. 21 tour will be his last after founding the fundraiser in 1988 and serving as coordinator and director ever since. ...
GOSHEN, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals

There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
BEACON, NY
Orange County, NY
Lifestyle
Orange County, NY
Government
New Windsor, NY
Lifestyle
City
Cornwall, NY
Orange County, NY
Food & Drinks
New Windsor, NY
Government
County
Orange County, NY
New Windsor, NY
Food & Drinks
City
New Windsor, NY
City
Middletown, NY
City
Highland Mills, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pizza Oven#Pizzeria#Artisan#Food Drink
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Ulster County Bakery Expands Menu, Now Serving Lunch

The Baker’s Tale has had a pretty good year. That’s what happens when you make sure that you provide your customers with quality food and great service. If you’re not familiar, The Baker’s Tale is a cute little bakery at 578 Route 44/55 in the Ulster County town of Highland. They've got some of the best baked goods in the area, a few months ago they started serving breakfast, and now they’re expanding once again with a new lunch menu.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Is this Historic Orange County Museum Haunted?

Have you noticed that there are a lot of paranormal investigations here in the Hudson Valley? The Travel Channel is always featuring shows about hauntings and ghosts, and quite a few have been about the Hudson Valley. We’re an old area with lots of history, so if ghosts do exist, it would be no surprise that they exist right here. And we’re about to find out if they are present at one particular museum in Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Paltz, New York Trail Perfect for Falcon Release

Just outside of the Village of New Paltz, New York there is an amazing trail that has grown in popularity over the past few years. The River to Ridge Trail also known as the R2R offers users a chance to take in magnificent Hudson Valley vistas while enjoying a well-groomed trail designed for both the beginner and experienced trail goer.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York

August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
WALDEN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What's A Friendship Center? Dutchess County, NY Has 8 Of Them

Dutchess County Office for the Aging really looks out for Seniors in the county. Have you ever needed to call them, ask a question, or need their services?. Even if I had a question, I called them and the person answering the phone has either known the answer or was able to quickly get it. Did you know that they are also a wealth of information and programs for our seniors?
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

YouTuber's 'Beautiful' Drive Through Newburgh Includes Wal Mart

This is just embarrassing. I'm not from Newburgh but even I know that there is a lot more to see than Home Depot and Wal-Mart. Newburgh has developed quite the reputation over the past several decades and unfortunately, it isn't a very good one. According to Neighborhood Scout, the crime rate in Newburgh is much higher than most in the country. Newburgh, New York ranked the 36th most dangerous city in America last year.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
