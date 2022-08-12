On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.

GETTYSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO