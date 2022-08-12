Read full article on original website
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11
WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
Sprocket Mural Works completes 15th mural project in midtown Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 2021. A historic building in Harrisburg has a new look thanks to the efforts of a local artist and a nonprofit group. Sprocket Mural Works announced the completion of a soaring, three-story mural on the historic "Carpets and Draperies" building at 1507 N. Third Street.
Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County
SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
New grant adds $375 million in state funds to target repair of crumbling homes in Pa.
Elected officials took a victory lap in Wynnefield for a hard fought win in Harrisburg. State Sen. Vincent Hughes drove home the point that there is more money in the state budget than ever before for housing assistance. “The state of Pennsylvania was spending $55 million on housing, now they...
Historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern receives $500,000 grant for renovations
Duncannon’s historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern, at 603 N Market St., is receiving a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for the renovation of the building into an official Perry County “Welcome and Interpretative Center.”. The grant is the result of an extensive application process, and is much welcomed,...
UPMC in Central Pa. to host hiring event for veterans
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a job fair designed specifically for veterans and active military personnel and their families in central Pennsylvania. The UPMC in Central Pa. Pathway for Veterans hiring event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. on City Island at FNB Field, located on 245 Championship way in Harrisburg.
Coroner called to scene of tractor-trailer crash on I-81N in Dauphin County: police
The coroner was called Sunday afternoon to the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 northbound in Dauphin County, according to Pa. State Police Public Information Officer Megan Frazer. The crash has closed a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg since early this afternoon. It between...
Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors
STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
2nd fire in a week at former Enola bar, officials investigating as arson
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The second fire in a week at a former Enola bar is being investigated as arson, according to officials on scene. The fire on South Enola Drive is now out, but crews are still on scene. The bar, formerly known as The Pink Cadillac, has...
Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video
If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
Coroner called to I-81 crash in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials. Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
Second fire in eight days being investigated as possible arson in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A second fire in the past eight days is being investigated as arson in Cumberland County. The fire happened in a vacant building near the intersection of South Enola Drive and East Manor Avenue. The Cumberland County public information office said there were no utilities...
Baby kangaroos visit a Lancaster college to help alleviate first-day nerves
LANCASTER, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences kicked off its first day of classes by jumping back into the school year with some furry friends. Students at the Lancaster County school were able to hold and pet two joeys on Monday. The baby kangaroos are under a year...
Gettysburg Bicycle Ride to Benefit Trail Development
On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
Who has Harrisburg’s Best BBQ? One site just ranked its top spots near the city
It’s August, football is back on the TV with preseason action going, and it’s never a bad thing to match the pigskin on the tube with some nicely cooked, sauced or dry-rubbed pig on your plate. Good barbecue isn’t always easy to find, but there’s a neat site...
Vacant Enola bar damaged by arson catches fire again
The state police fire marshal was on the scene of a fire at an abandoned bar on the 100 block of Enola Drive in Cumberland County Monday morning -- the same bar that was damaged by arson last week.
Pick your own berries at Mt. Airy Orchards | Travel Smart
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Central Pa. farmers grow some of the freshest fruits and vegetables in the country. There are plenty of orchards in our area that are just a short drive away. This week, Travel Smart is taking you to a family-owned farm where you can pick your...
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Shippensburg
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory was in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. As of Aug. 13, the boil water advisory was lifted. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a...
