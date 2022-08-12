ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Old Home Week news and plans for 9/11

WOW! What a week it has been in Greencastle-Antrim. So how was your post-Old Home Week Sunday? Tina and I strolled around town this morning and checked out the display windows we hadn’t observed. It was like walking through an open-air museum. My heart-felt congratulations to 41st triennial President Bonnie Shockey and all of the volunteers who made this 120-year historic event a huge success. It wouldn’t be fair to ask what your favorite event was because they were all wonderful with large crowds.
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lumberjacks competition underway in Bedford County

SCHELLSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show is underway this weekend at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg. Visitors can see more than thirty of the top lumberjacks in the world as they compete for more than twenty-thousand dollars in the pro-lumberjack competition. The founder of the competition Zach Brouse says its a […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern receives $500,000 grant for renovations

Duncannon’s historic Clark’s Ferry Tavern, at 603 N Market St., is receiving a $500,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant for the renovation of the building into an official Perry County “Welcome and Interpretative Center.”. The grant is the result of an extensive application process, and is much welcomed,...
FOX 43

UPMC in Central Pa. to host hiring event for veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPMC is hosting a job fair designed specifically for veterans and active military personnel and their families in central Pennsylvania. The UPMC in Central Pa. Pathway for Veterans hiring event will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. on City Island at FNB Field, located on 245 Championship way in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Proposal to reopen landfill in York County voted down by supervisors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — A plan to reopen a landfill in York County was voted down. Hopewell Township supervisors voted unanimously Wednesday night against the plan by the York County Solid Waste Authority. YCSWA wanted to return the Hopewell Area Recreation Complex, near Stewartstown, to a landfill. The site used...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Take a different look at the Lady Liberty on the Susquehanna River: drone video

If you’ve been passing by the borough of Dauphin, you may have noticed a familiar looking monument located in the middle of the Susquehanna River. The iconic Lady Liberty, arrived just 36 years ago on July 1, 1986. A group of self-described “knuckleheads” snuck out to the middle of the river that year and set the statue in the water in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the original grand lady, New York’s Statue of Liberty.
FOX 43

Coroner called to I-81 crash in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroner has been called to a vehicle crash on I-81 northbound in Susquehanna Township. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and fire happened near mile marker 67, according to officials. Traffic is being diverted at exit 67 onto Cameron Street. All lanes are closed.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Coroner called to crash on Interstate 81 North in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash and subsequent vehicle fire has turned deadly. The crash closed a lane on a portion of Interstate 81 north near Front Street in Harrisburg. According to PennDOT, the crash occurred on I-81 northbound between Exit 67: US 22 EAST/PA 230 EAST – HARRISBURG/CAMERON ST and Exit 69: PROGRESS AVENUE.
HARRISBURG, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Bicycle Ride to Benefit Trail Development

On Saturday, October 1, Healthy Adams Bicycle/Pedestrian, Inc (HABPI) will host its 7th Annual Ride for Trails to raise money for trail development in and around Gettysburg. Three different routes are being offered to accommodate riders of all experience levels: 12 miles, 25 miles, and 40 miles. All rides begin at the Gettysburg Rec Park, 545 Long Lane, and travel through the Gettysburg National Military Park and over picturesque Sachs Covered Bridge. The longer rides also wind through the quiet country roads to the south of Gettysburg with a rest stop halfway through to recharge. All rides end at the Rec Park, where a free lunch is offered to riders beginning at 11 a.m.
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A boil water advisory was in effect for portions of Shippensburg, Franklin County. As of Aug. 13, the boil water advisory was lifted. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

