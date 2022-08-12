ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Sunak pledges £10bn to help vulnerable with soaring energy bills

By Ben Quinn
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n8pwH_0hESMwze00
Rishi Sunak at the Tory leadership hustings in Cheltenham. He refused to rule out ‘limited and temporary one-off borrowing as a last resort to get us through this winter’.

Rishi Sunak has said he would find up to £10bn to help people facing rising energy bills, as a minister backing his Conservative leadership rival indicated that direct support for the hard-pressed would be announced “in a considered way”.

Acknowledging he would have to increase government borrowing to tackle the crisis, the former chancellor sketched out what he envisaged would be a support package for up to 16 million vulnerable people.

“People need reassurance now about what we will do and I make no apology for concentrating on what matters most,” Sunak wrote in the Times, which reported that he valued a cut to VAT on energy at £5bn.

He was also said to have pledged to find the same amount again to go towards helping those most in need, as he said: “You can’t heat your home with hope.”

It comes after Sunak claimed Liz Truss’s cost-of-living plans could put vulnerable people at risk of “real destitution”, with economic policy once again driving a wedge between the candidates.

As Sunak and Truss took to the stage for the latest Tory party hustings in Cheltenham, Sunak refused to rule out “some limited and temporary one-off borrowing as a last resort to get us through this winter”.

He also said that without further direct payments, pensioners and people on very low incomes could face serious hardship.

However, the work and pensions secretary, Thérèse Coffey, who is supporting Truss, hit back on Friday morning, taking a veiled swipe at Sunak for not waiting for the energy regulator Ofgem to make a key announcement about the energy price cap before his latest intervention.

Defending Truss, Coffey said: “She is absolutely an MP who knowns what it is like for struggling households and that is why, quite rightly in a considered way, once Ofgem comes up with their price cap … all of government … and it will be decision for the new prime minister to enact what changes could be made.”

Referring to Sunak, she said: “I appreciate what he is saying that but Ofgem has not reported. When he was chancellor he waited for Ofgem to report before coming up with some proposals.”

Coffey told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that she had delivered that previous support through legislation and at the time had been “blocked within government” when she asked for powers to make payments more quickly.

“I have delivered that through legislation and at the time I asked for powers to be able to make payments more quickly. That was not given to me. That was blocked within government so if we are going to do things through the welfare system we would have to do brand new primary legislation,” she said.

Sunak’s comments in Thursday’s hustings came after Truss, in her own Q&A session at the event, reiterated her belief that tax cuts should be the main response to soaring bills.

Truss told the audience of Tory members that this would always be her “first port of call”, followed by a focus on longer-term energy supply issues such as support for fracking and nuclear power.

Truss said she could provide other assistance, but gave no details, saying she “can’t write the chancellor’s budget” before even being elected as prime minister.

“If the answer to every question is raising tax, we will choke off economic growth, and we will send ourselves to penury, and I think that’s a massive problem,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Energy crisis has pushed families to the brink

The Labour party’s failure to offer a comprehensive set of social and economic policies to address the crisis facing the poorest members of society is beyond cautious. It is inexplicable (With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living, 10 August). As detailed in your coverage, the evidence of the crisis is overwhelming and the impact devastating. It is leading to a downward spiral, from food and fuel poverty to increased destitution and dependency on food, clothes and even bed banks as winter approaches. Charities are now preparing to provide “warm spaces” – in the sixth wealthiest country in the world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Voices: This is why I’m refusing to pay my energy bills, and you should too

When you’ve got level-headed, practical people like Martin Lewis begging the government to take action on energy bills, and the head of Scottish Power describing what’s going to happen in October as “horrific”, you know there’s a problem. A big problem.This country is facing a harrowing winter. Many of us already can’t pay our bills and are faced with mounting costs across the board: energy, food, transport. Come October, it is estimated that one in three UK households will be plunged into fuel poverty – and by January, with the average energy bill potentially topping £500 a month, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Thérèse Coffey
BBC

Energy bills could go up before October price cap rise

Energy bills could increase ahead of the expected rise in October, the UK's energy regulator has revealed. Ofgem and industry body Energy UK said it was "possible" for suppliers to raise customers' direct debits before the new cap on energy prices kicks in. Any rises would be to help spread...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

I am sleeping with my housemate. This was a bad idea, but I am very attracted to him

Due to a combination of shyness, insecurity and finding intimacy painful, I am far less experienced when it comes to relationships than my age (early 30s) would suggest. I have only had one serious, long-term relationship. A few months after it ended, I started a casual relationship with one of my housemates. I knew from the start that this was a bad idea, but I was (still am) very attracted to him.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Conservative#Times
The Independent

Who is eligible for the cost of living payment and what time will it be paid?

Millions of Britons entitled to receive a one-off £650 grant from the government under former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s plans to address the spiralling cost of living crisis are set to receive their first instalment of the money in the coming days.The cash is being made available to recipients of means-tested state benefits, such as child tax credit, income-based jobseeker’s allowance, income-related employment and support allowance, income support, pension credit and universal credit.According to the Department for Work and Pensions, the first tranche of £326 will be paid into accounts between Thursday 14 July and Sunday 31, with up to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Aqib Talib ‘devastated’ after brother named as suspect in youth football killing

The brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib has been identified by police as a suspect in the shooting death of a coach at a youth football game in Texas. Yaqub Salik Talib is suspected in the Saturday night shooting that killed a man, police in the Dallas-area city of Lancaster said. Coaches with the youth team DEA Dragons identified the man killed as coach Mike Hickmon, Dallas TV station WFAA reported. Dragons president Mike Freeman said the dispute began when Hickmon went to pick up a football and someone kicked it away.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

403K+
Followers
93K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy