Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Bristol, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 00:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN...WESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHEASTERN CARTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL At 1233 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Mountain City, Walnut Hill, Bluff City, Hunter, Morril`s Cave, Blountville, Sadie and Elk Mills. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Hydrologic Outlook issued for Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Bleckley, Butts, Carroll by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 12:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Baldwin; Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Bibb; Bleckley; Butts; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattahoochee; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clarke; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Crawford; Crisp; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Dodge; Dooly; Douglas; Emanuel; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Fulton; Gilmer; Glascock; Gordon; Greene; Gwinnett; Hall; Hancock; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Henry; Houston; Jackson; Jasper; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Lamar; Laurens; Lumpkin; Macon; Madison; Marion; Meriwether; Monroe; Montgomery; Morgan; Murray; Muscogee; Newton; Oconee; Oglethorpe; Paulding; Peach; Pickens; Pike; Polk; Pulaski; Putnam; Rockdale; Schley; Spalding; Stewart; Sumter; Talbot; Taliaferro; Taylor; Telfair; Toombs; Towns; Treutlen; Troup; Twiggs; Union; Upson; Walker; Walton; Warren; Washington; Webster; Wheeler; White; Whitfield; Wilcox; Wilkes; Wilkinson PROLONGED MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY WILL INCREASE THE RISK FOR ISOLATED FLOODING .SYNOPSIS A deep trough over the eastern CONUS is forecast to retrograde westward, placing the forecast area in broad southwest flow through the middle and late portions of the week. The southwest flow is expected to concentrate a stream of Gulf moisture from the lower Mississippi River Valley into the Southeast, with PWATs over 2 inches. Isentropic lift of the Gulf flow overriding a pre- existing stationary boundary across the forecast area will aid in precipitation efficiency, and could act to concentrate higher rainfall values over a narrow corridor through the forecast area. .RAINFALL EXPECTED Rainfall amounts from Wednesday through Saturday are forecast to be from 2.5 to over 4 inches across the forecast area, with the highest values concentrated across the Atlanta and Athens metro areas through the east central portions of the forecast area. .ANTECEDENT CONDITIONS In spite of dry weather the past several days, much of the area has experienced near normal rainfall over the last week, with near normal soil saturation. Streamflows are also generally near normal levels, with slightly above normal streamflow in northwest portions of the state. Soil moisture will steadily increase as rainfall accumulates each day, leading to an increasing potential for rising stream levels by the week`s end. .IMPACTS At this time there is a low risk of widespread flash flooding. Period of heavy rain or quickly accumulating rainfall may cause brief flooding of low-lying or flood prone areas, or minor flooding of smaller, fast-responding creeks and rivers, especially after soils become more saturated by the end of the week. Urbanized areas around Atlanta and Athens may be particularly vulnerable due to the increased runoff into drainage areas. .ACTIONS Stay alert to changing forecasts. A Flash Flood or Flood Watch is not expected at this time, even so, now is a good time to locate and identify creeks and rivers in your area and clear debris from nearby drainage systems. Do not be caught off guard. Know what to do if a Flash Flood Warning is issued, particularly if you live or are visiting an area near a creek or river. For additional hydrologic information, visit our website at weather.gov/atlanta. Click on the Rivers and Lakes tab under current weather to access the latest river and precipitation information.
