Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for City of Bristol, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 00:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EDT FOR CENTRAL SULLIVAN...WESTERN JOHNSON...NORTHEASTERN CARTER AND SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL At 1233 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Bristol Tn, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Mountain City, Walnut Hill, Bluff City, Hunter, Morril`s Cave, Blountville, Sadie and Elk Mills. This includes the following highways Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 68 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 7. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Pulaski; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR PULASKI...WEST CENTRAL FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL BLAND...NORTHEASTERN WYTHE AND NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Max Meadows, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski Wytheville Dublin Max Meadows Patterson Allisonia and Indian Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bland, Carroll, Floyd, Pulaski, Wythe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 17:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-15 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. For your safety, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Stay away from windows. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of hail of any size, as well as reports of any wind damage, including downed trees or large limbs, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bland; Carroll; Floyd; Pulaski; Wythe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR PULASKI...WEST CENTRAL FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL BLAND...NORTHEASTERN WYTHE AND NORTHEASTERN CARROLL COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Max Meadows, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pulaski Wytheville Dublin Max Meadows Patterson Allisonia and Indian Valley. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Carter by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Carter FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following county, Carter. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 509 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Elizabethton, Hampton, Central, Pine Crest, Roan Mountain, Roane Mountain State Park and Elk Mills. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0