ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream My Beautiful Laundrette Free Online

Cast: Gordon Warnecke Daniel Day-Lewis Roshan Seth Saeed Jaffrey Derrick Branche. A British-Pakistani man renovates a rundown laundrette with his male lover while dealing with drama within his family, the local Pakistani community, and a persistent mob of skinheads. Is My Beautiful Laundrette on Netflix?. Unfortunately, My Beautiful Laundrette is...
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy