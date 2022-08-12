Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
bctv.org
Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
Doylestown Seniors Learn to Tap Dance at Local Center with Help of Dance Group
The local group is teaching older Bucks County seniors how to dance for fun and health. A local dance group is working with a Doylestown senior center to keep older Bucks County adults active. Tamala Edwards wrote about the latest dance craze for 6ABC Action News. The Toe Tappers, a...
tornadopix.com
Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news
From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
Exton Teen Takes Retirement Community Residents Back to the Past By Crooning Classics
Vincent Romano.Image via Michael Romano. Through the influence of his grandfather, Exton teen Vincent Romano became enamored with iconic signers of the 20th century as he was growing up, but he never imagined the legendary genre would impact him years later, writes Courtney Diener-Stokes for the Times Herald.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America
From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood
Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
These Local Pet-Friendly Restaurants Allow You to Dine Out with Your Four-Legged Companion
Many local restaurants that have opened their patios for outdoor dining during summer months are happy to welcome leashed pets and even offer special pet menus so that both you and your pooch can fully enjoy your dining out experience, writes Gina Mullen for County Lines Magazine.
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison
The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philly Reclaim, beloved Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday
After eight years of business, Philly Reclaim, a Tacony salvage shop, is closing its doors on Monday. On Saturday, volunteers were clearing out the 20,000 square-foot warehouse, and founder Greg Trainor was chopping up the materials that were left. Customers flocked to the warehouse over the last week after learning...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to do This Weekend in the Allentown Area (August 12th-14th)
The Kutztown Fair is a Lehigh Valley tradition! Grab the kiddos and head to Kutztown, only a short drive away from Allentown, for a day full of fun! The fair has everything... animals, rides, delicious fun, and more! (Friday & Saturday, July 12th - 13th) 2- Run for the Animals!
Musikfest ‘shut down’ after Bethlehem police swarm intersection at popular venue
UPDATE: Musikfest resuming Sunday after ‘isolated incident’ that sent panicked crowds running. Bethlehem police converged on a busy intersection at Musikfest shortly before the festival was set to close its northside venues Saturday night in what festival organizers initially described as a “developing situation.”. “There was an...
NBC Philadelphia
Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown
Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYS Music
Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg
It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
sanatogapost.com
County Offers Free Career Training in September
NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
Newtown Township To Receive New Seafood Restaurant, Use Former Location of Corner Bakery Cafe
The former location of the Corner Bakery Cafe will be used for the seafood restaurant. Newtown Township will see yet another restaurant grace the small town as a popular New Jersey seafood chain makes its debut in Bucks County. Jeff Werner wrote about the new eatery for the Newtown, PA Patch.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Swanky, Upper-Level Townhome in One of KoP’s Hottest Communities
1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, King of Prussia.Image via Realtor.com. The transformation of the former Valley Forge Golf Course into one of King of Prussia’s most vibrant commercial-residential properties has been a long-term, boldly visionary, highly successful undertaking. It has become a very desirable target for both businesses and homeowners, making the opportunity at 1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, one that interested parties will want to jump on.
Running and walking on the Delaware River Trail may be putting yourself at risk
Has anyone not experienced a pedestrian crossing in front of your green light, eyes glued to their phone and oblivious to the world around them? Or the runner who darts from out of nowhere to cross mid-block? Many more drivers are inattentive and occasionally dangerous, but somehow pedestrians oblivious to the rules seem to stand out.
Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America
Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP
WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
Comments / 0