Conshohocken, PA

Taste of Hamburg-er Festival

10 am – 6 pm, Beer and wine gardens open until 7 pm. A family-fun day celebrating America’s favorite food – the hamburger. Over 30 burger stands compete for the best burger award. Four stages of non-stop entertainment, two beer gardens serving beer, wine and cocktails, over 60 arts and crafts vendors, children’s activities and shopping in our historic downtown! Don’t miss the professional burger eating competition! Bring your buns to Hamburg. You’ll relish the experience!
HAMBURG, PA
tornadopix.com

Openings and Closing: Business events across the region | Business news

From new approved apartments to restaurants that have reopened and are ready to serve, here’s a weekly look at what’s happening with businesses in your area. Alfie’s Kitchen: Park Plaza, 1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township. The breakfast and lunch restaurant off the Sullivan Trail closed after five...
NAZARETH, PA
Melissa Frost

This Show in Lititz is Drawing Over 700 Crafters from America

From humble beginnings, The Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show was launched in 1979 with only local vendors setting up on a single block along East Main Street in Lititz. These days, it has grown to become one of the top craft shows on the East Coast. In fact, it is drawing over 700 crafters from throughout the United States and Canada. The show, which is always held on the second Saturday in August, brings close to 50,000 people to Lititz and is one of the top events the city hosts.
LITITZ, PA
WITF

Grocery store eliminates food dessert in Reading neighborhood

Ideal Food Basket, a fresh produce grocery store, opened last Tuesday, and with the long-anticipated snipping of their red ribbon a neighborhood food desert in Reading was eliminated. The family-owned grocery store provided the first 100 shoppers with a complimentary grab bag stuffed with free groceries and a $10 coupon...
READING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Immaculate Country Manor in Jamison

The Jamison manor sits on a beautiful plot of land with plenty of space.Image via EveryHome.com. A country manor in Jamison, built in the 1700’s, has gone up for sale. For those looking for a spacious and uniquely-Bucks County home, look no further than Warwick Manor. Featuring five bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, and a beautiful patio area, this is an incredible find in the Jamison area.
JAMISON, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gunfire at MusikFest in Bethlehem Prompts Festival Shutdown

Apparent gunfire sent a crowd of festival goers running at MusikFest in Bethlehem Saturday night, prompting authorities to shut down the area. At least one gunshot was heard near Main and Lehigh Streets minutes before the beloved Lehigh Valley festival wrapped on its penultimate night, NBC10’s Randy Gyllenhaal reported.
BETHLEHEM, PA
NYS Music

Halestorm Rocks The Erie County Fair in Hamburg

It is that time of the year for each area to have its own local fair during the summer months. Masses of people come out to enjoy food, rides, entertainment, and live music. The Erie County Fair is hosting many musical acts this year. On Saturday, Aug. 13th, Halestorm played the Buffalo News Grandstand at the Erie County Fairgrounds racetrack. Halestorm is an American rock band from Red Lion, Pennsylvania.
HAMBURG, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Offers Free Career Training in September

NORRISTOWN PA – If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming knowledgeable in digital marketing or technical support, the Montgomery County Commerce Department and MontcoWorks, the county workforce development unit, are jointly offering free training courses in both fields, beginning in September. NuPaths, a county training partner, will conduct the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Swanky, Upper-Level Townhome in One of KoP’s Hottest Communities

1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, King of Prussia.Image via Realtor.com. The transformation of the former Valley Forge Golf Course into one of King of Prussia’s most vibrant commercial-residential properties has been a long-term, boldly visionary, highly successful undertaking. It has become a very desirable target for both businesses and homeowners, making the opportunity at 1008 Lakeview Upper Court, Unit 50, one that interested parties will want to jump on.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to 8 of This Year’s 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, Including the Best Place in America

Chester County is home to eight of the 25 Best Places to Live in Pennsylvania, including the Best Place to Live in America, according to new rankings by Niche.com. Niche.com based its rankings on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Centers for Disease Control, and other sources. The main metrics include quality of local schools, cost of living, crime rates, employment statistics, and access to amenities.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Hospital Nursing Leader New Tower VP

WEST READING PA – Tower Health designated a new system-wide leader – Ann Blankenhorn, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC – as its vice president for nursing clinical practice and education, and patient safety. She will be responsible across all Tower Health facilities, including Pottstown and Phoenixville hospitals and...
WEST READING, PA
CBS Philly

Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

