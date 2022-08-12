Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Leytonstone murder suspect appears at Old Bailey
A youth accused of killing another teenager boy with a "zombie killer knife" in east London has appeared at the Old Bailey charged with murder. Ghulam Sadiq, 18, suffered a 6 inch (15cm) deep wound in his back when he was attacked on 6 August. Police and paramedics were called...
BBC
House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire. Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated...
BBC
Fatal A19 crash 'destroyed so many lives'
The partner of a man killed in a 120mph (190km/h) crash has issued a warning over the dangers of drink and drug-driving. Back-seat passenger Richard Jordan died when a Mercedes driven by his work-mate Mark Thompson crashed on the A19 near Houghton-le-Spring on Wearside. Carol King said the incident "destroyed...
A New Report Reveals Anne Heche's Drug Intake Surrounding Her Terrifying Car Crash
It’s almost been a week since Anne Heche was involved in a series of car crashes that ultimately led to her driving into an occupied Los Angeles home and causing a devastating fire. The 53-year-old actress has been in critical condition ever since — and her family, particularly oldest son Homer, is making sure she gets the medical care she needs. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has updated TMZ about the legal aspects of the case, which will be something Heche will have to address upon her recovery. While there was speculation that she was driving under the influence of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Giggs’ ex ‘screamed in pain’ during sister’s 999 call, court hears
The ex-girlfriend of Ryan Giggs “screamed in pain” during a 999 call after he allegedly headbutted her in the face, a jury has heard.The former Manchester United footballer is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of assaulting PR executive Kate Greville, 38, causing her actual bodily harm, at his home in Worsley, Greater, Manchester.He is also said to have assaulted her younger sister, Emma, 26, by elbowing her in the jaw in the same incident on November 1, 2020.Kate Greville had returned to the address alone in a taxi following a row after dinner with Giggs at his Stock...
Boy, 5, dies in horror crash with lorry after 'cycling his Spider Man bike across the street'
A five-year-old boy has been killed after a lorry smashed into him while on his Spider Man-themed bike. It has been reported that the young child was fatally hit by the HGV lorry as he cycled across the street on West Bromwich Road, Walsall in the West Midlands, this morning.
Pictured: 'Loving, kind-hearted' boy, 14, whose body was pulled from a Hertfordshire lake as heatwave drowning death toll hits 20
Tributes have been paid to a 'loving and kind-hearted' 14 year-old-boy this evening whose body was pulled from a lake in Hertfordshire earlier this week as the UK's drowning death toll tragically climbed to 20 today. Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh from Enfield got into difficulty in North Met Lake in Cheshunt on...
BBC
My son with schizophrenia was 'unlawfully deported' to Jamaica
The family of a man with schizophrenia is taking legal action against the Home Office for allegedly unlawfully deporting him to Jamaica. Eric Hall, who arrived in the UK aged 10, has convictions for theft, drugs and possession of an offensive weapon. The Home Office denies relatives' claims he was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Quadriplegic bed-bound man, 62, is issued an eviction notice by his landlord after 25 years living in his modified Hove home with his full-time carer partner amid bitter three-year legal battle
A quadriplegic, bed-bound man is living in fear of losing his Sunderland home after his landlord issued an eviction notice. Dr Harvey Cowe, 62, who lives in Hove with his wife Sheree, 55, received a notice for eviction on August 2. Dr Cowe has been effectively paralysed from the neck...
U.K.・
BBC
Drunk road rage driver killed 75-year-old amid 'catalogue of carnage'
A drunk road rage driver who killed a 75-year-old man amid a "catalogue of carnage" has been jailed for 10 years and nine months. Nottingham Crown Court heard James Gill fractured Neil Robinson's skull after pushing him over in an unprovoked attack on 16 December last year. Mr Robinson died...
BBC
St Helen's Fort Walk: Walkers ignore warnings to make crossing
Lifeboat crews were called to rescue people taking part in an unofficial mass walk to an offshore fort. Hundreds of people ignored official advice and walked to St Helen's Fort off the Isle of Wight during the weekend's low tides. The RNLI said it was called to help a mother...
BBC
Manchester: Man dies after shooting in early hours
A man has died after being seriously injured in a shooting in the Moss Side area of Manchester. The 20-year-old was found with a range of wounds in Claremont Road, just after midnight on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said. He was taken to hospital where he died a short time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
A24 bus crash: Several injured after bus bursts into flames
Several people were injured after a bus caught fire following a crash in West Sussex. Emergency services were called to the southbound A24 at Ashington at 15:50 BST on Saturday following a collision between a grey BMW and a Metrobus. The car passenger - a 40-year-old woman - was taken...
BBC
Cheshunt lake death: Family pays tribute to 14-year-old boy
A 14-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty in a lake has been described as "a loving, kind-hearted person". Lewis Agyei-Sekyireh, from Enfield, north London, entered North Met Lake in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, on Monday. Emergency services were called to the lake, off Cadmore Lane, at about 17:00 BST and...
BBC
Skegness sea victim was 13-year-old Hereford boy
A boy who died after going into the sea in Skegness was 13 years old and from Hereford, Lincolnshire Police said. Emergency services, including two RNLI lifeboats, were called at about 18:15 BST on Saturday to attend to a "child under 16" in the water at the Lincolnshire resort. The...
BBC
How the king's visit saw kilts become Scotland's national dress
King George IV was ruthlessly caricatured during a visit to Scotland 200 years ago for wearing his kilt too short but it was to be the pivotal moment for Scotland's national dress. The pomp and pageantry of the royal visit, orchestrated by internationally famous author Sir Walter Scott, would go...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe: 'Extreme' racism behind Sadowitz scrapping – venue
An Edinburgh Festival show by controversial comedian Jerry Sadowitz was cancelled for "extreme racism and misogyny", venue bosses have said. The Pleasance axed the second of his two nights at Edinburgh's International Conference Centre on Saturday. Sadowitz, 61, an American-born Scot, is a veteran of the Fringe and known for...
A Brazilian woman scammed her mother out of $140 million worth of art, jewelry in a 2-year scheme involving phony psychics, police say
Genevieve Boghici shelled out millions to fake psychics to free her daughter from "bad spirits." Little did she know that her daughter was in on the scheme.
BBC
Oldham attack: Five boys charged after video of attack goes viral
Five boys have been charged after a video of a gang attacking a man in an alley went viral. The 20-year-old man was assaulted near Featherstall Road North in Oldham on 21 June. Greater Manchester Police said three homes had been attacked in retaliation after the footage emerged online. The...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
Comments / 0