Two pistols recovered from stolen rental car found in Walnut Creek
Two pistols were recovered from a stolen rental car parked in a residential area,according to a Facebook post from Walnut Creek Police Department.
ksro.com
Correction: 2nd inResponse Team Delayed for Santa Rosa
A second inResponse team that was suppose to begin today in Santa Rosa will do so instead sometime in September. KSRO has learned from Santa Rosa Police that the 2nd team is being delayed due to logistics and staffing issues. When it arrives, the second team will allow the city...
ksro.com
Video Released of Deadly Shooting Involving Sheriff Deputies in Geyserville
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has released body camera footage of last month’s deadly deputy-involved shooting in rural Geyserville. The shooting, on July 29th, claimed the life of David Pelaez-Chavez. The video is eleven minutes, 36 seconds long, and is not narrated. It includes two different 911 calls from separate residents reporting property damage that police say was caused by Pelaez-Chavez. Body-worn camera footage from both involved deputies, and from the Sheriff’s Office helicopter flying above, is also included.
Elderly man struck by car in Novato
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – A 70-year-old man was struck by a car Saturday evening in Novato, according to police. The collision occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Bolling Drive near the intersection of Marin Valley Drive. The man sustained major injuries and was transported to a trauma center, according to Novato Police Department. KRON On is […]
2 men distract a woman and take her wallet in a TJ Maxx, sheriff’s office says
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are currently searching for two men, who they said distracted an elderly woman and stole her wallet at a TJ Maxx in Placerville on June 28. According to a Facebook post from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men distracted the woman while she was shopping while […]
mendofever.com
Males And Females Talking, Stripped And Abandoned Vehicle – Fort Bragg Police Logs 08.11.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
news24-680.com
“What’d I See?” – Lafayette Car Stop Attracts Attention Thursday
Thursday was another busy day in the 24/680 and several people saw things going on while we were tied up with breaking news elsewhere – writing us Friday to inquire as to what was going on. One of those “What’d I Just See” moments occurred on Pleasant Hill Road...
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Investigating Overnight Fatal Crash on Highway 4
The California Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fatal crash that occurred in the area of eastbound Highway 4 at Willow Pass Road. According to preliminary information, at 12:41 am Monday, CHP responded to a 4-vehicle crash that blocked all lanes of traffic. By 12:59 am, a SIGALERT was issued.
KTVU FOX 2
Dive team searches for passenger who leapt from San Francisco ferry
OAKLAND, Calif. - A passenger jumped from a San Francisco ferry boat as it navigated the Oakland Estuary over the weekend and has not been found, authorities said. A dive team was searching for the passenger who went overboard, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said. The person had not been located by Sunday evening.
Fatal crash closes NB Highway 29 in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead and another is injured following a car crash involving two vehicles in Napa just before midnight on Saturday, according to Napa Police Department. One of the passengers, a 60-year-old woman, was airlifted from the scene and transported to a local hospital, police said. Northbound Highway 29 will […]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
1 dead, 4 injured in horrific Highway 29 5-vehicle crash
NAPA -- One person was dead and four others injured in a late night 5-vehicle crash on Highway 29 just north of the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge.Napa police said dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.Arriving officers discovered one driver with fatal injuries at the scene and four others -- two drivers and two passengers -- needing transport to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Kaiser Vacaville for treatment.The preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the involved vehicles drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 striking 4 vehicles driving northbound. Highway 29 north was closed at Highway 221 for several hours.Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Davis at 707-257-9223 x 5235 or by email at adavis@cityofnapa.org.
2 minors injured after separate shootings in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two juveniles were injured after two separate shootings on Friday, according to the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting happened around 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street and the second around 9 p.m. near 73rd Avenue and Hawley Street. After the first shooting, officers found a juvenile male […]
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
Suspect armed with 2 folding knives arrested in fatal Santa Rosa stabbing
(KRON) — The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Santa Rosa on Thursday was taken into custody while holding a folding knife in each hand, according to a social media post from the Santa Rosa Police Department. On Thursday, Aug. 11, just before 10:30 p.m., the SRPD Communication Center received numerous calls regarding a stabbing […]
kymkemp.com
101 Closed Between Ukiah and Hopland After Crash
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a significant emergency personnel response is converging on Highway 101 between Ukiah and Hopland after a PG&E Service truck collided with a big rig hauling cement at 6:20 a.m. A third vehicle reportedly struck a bridge nearby the site of the collision.
mendofever.com
Rohnert Park Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Molesting Minors
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. Defendant Dana McGowan, 70 years old of Rohnert Park, was sentenced yesterday by the Honorable Christopher Honigsberg to serve 45 years-to-life in state prison following his pleas of “no contest” in June of this year to multiple charges of child molestation.
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
Missing teen girl reported in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing teen girl, the department announced on social media. 14-year-old Natalia Perez Rivera was last seen Saturday, Aug. 13 around 10:30 a.m. on the 2200 block of 48th Avenue. Natalia was last seen wearing a gray Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black Crocs […]
Oakland police investigating shootings that left children wounded
OAKLAND -- Among the shootings detectives were investigating over the last 48 hours in Oakland were two that left children hospitalized with gunshot wounds.Oakland police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of 26th Street that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Friday.After officers arrived, they spoke with a child suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.Later officers went to a hospital and met with a child who doctors were treating for at least one gunshot wound. According to a preliminary investigation, that shooting...
