NAPA -- One person was dead and four others injured in a late night 5-vehicle crash on Highway 29 just north of the George F. Butler Memorial Bridge.Napa police said dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.Arriving officers discovered one driver with fatal injuries at the scene and four others -- two drivers and two passengers -- needing transport to Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Kaiser Vacaville for treatment.The preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the involved vehicles drove southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 29 striking 4 vehicles driving northbound. Highway 29 north was closed at Highway 221 for several hours.Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Davis at 707-257-9223 x 5235 or by email at adavis@cityofnapa.org.

NAPA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO