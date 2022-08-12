Effective: 2022-08-13 16:06:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-13 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bingham; Bonneville; Butte; Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...EAST CENTRAL BUTTE...NORTHWESTERN BONNEVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN BINGHAM COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

BINGHAM COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO