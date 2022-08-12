Effective: 2022-08-13 13:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-13 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Campbell and west central Weston Counties through 945 PM MDT At 900 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northwest of Rochelle, or 17 miles east of Wright, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Campbell and west central Weston Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO