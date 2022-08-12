Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Eugene crowns 2022 SLUG Queen at 40th anniversary pageant
Eugene named its newest SLUG Queen Friday night as the pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary. The SLUG Queen competition is a staple in Eugene. Friday night's royal coronation was part of a long Eugene tradition that connects local art, culture and organizations. Crowds turned out at the Park Blocks Friday...
klcc.org
nbc16.com
Pride at the Park starts Saturday morning in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene's annual Pride at the Park kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Alton Baker Park. After two years of COVID-related restrictions, event organizers are expecting one of their largest crowds yet, with anywhere from 4,000-5,000 people attending the event at any given time. In a...
kptv.com
2 teens injured in drive-by shooting in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Salem, according to police. The Salem Police Department said just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers received a report that two 18-year-old shooting victims arrived at the Salem Health emergency department. They learned the victims were southbound in a sedan on Commercial Street near Vista Avenue when someone in a southbound SUV shot at them. The driver of the sedan was able to take the victims to the hospital. There was no update on their condition.
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
hh-today.com
Surpised by police presence on a quiet corner
Bike rides often take me into the old Willamette Neighborhood, which normally is quiet without much traffic. So I was surprised Wednesday to come across a fleet of city police and sheriff’s vehicles parked around one corner. A sign quickly explained the situation. “Police training,” it said.
nbc16.com
Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
nbc16.com
Police: Fatal crash closed W. 11th Saturday night for several hours
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a fatal Saturday night crash closed W. 11th between Green Hill and Terry in both directions for several hours. At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased on scene.
kezi.com
lebanonlocalnews.com
Sweet Home police logs Aug. 1-7, 2022
6:37 a.m. – Brooke Lynn Paige Brown, 48, was cited and released for second-degree criminal trespass and harassment, 1100 block of Tamarack St. 8:39 a.m. – Caller reported someone scraped the side of his vehicle while it was parked in 1300 block of Long St. previous night. Report taken.
Court documents reveal new details in murder of woman whose body was found in landfill
The body of Kaylee Birdzell, who the Washington County Sheriff's Office says was killed sometime either late July 31 or in the early morning hours of Aug. 1, was recovered days later in a landfill near Corvallis.
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Detroit’s recovery 2 years after wildfires
Do you remember what you were doing Sept. 9, 2020? The people of Detroit, Oregon sure do. They were being evacuated from their homes and their town as a massive forest fire bore down on them. The flames incinerated dozens of homes and businesses in the small tourist town on the shores of Detroit Lake.
850wftl.com
2 radiation incidents investigated at Salem Health
SALEM, Ore. — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has issued two “event notifications” for incidents involving Salem Hospital’s radiation oncology department earlier this year. One incident involved hospital employees, while the other involved patients. Investigations to-date have shown no injuries, the Statesman Journal reported. Salem Health...
nbc16.com
Junction City reduces water curtailment level
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is reducing the water curtailment from an Alert Stage 2 to an Alert Stage 1, which is a "Mild Water Emergency Notice." "This notice is effective immediately," the City said. With the notice, the City is asking customers to voluntarily...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New, fossilized insect discovered by Oregon State University
Researchers at Oregon State University discover a new type of insect fossilized in amber. The 100 million-year-old specimen has unique features like bulging eyes with 360-degree vision, sticky feet to find and snare its food and an elongated mouth. It measures a whopping five millimeters — less than a quarter...
nbc16.com
Lane County officials stress water safety with water-related deaths reaching double digits
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are...
nbc16.com
Beavers defense shines in first scrimmage of fall camp
CORVALLIS, Ore. — We are now two weeks into fall camp and Saturday was the first time the media got to see the Beavers scrimmage since the Spring Game. It was the defense that shined Saturday, not allowing the offense to score a single touchdown the entire scrimmage. "You'd...
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
