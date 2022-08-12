ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

2022 TOP TEN COUNTDOWN: #10 Crestwood

Our high school football preseason countdown begins with a team looking to bounce back in 2022. After winning a District II championship, Crestwood fell to 3-8 last season, but with many experienced Comets returning to the lineup, their sights are set on getting back to the the top of Class 4A.
