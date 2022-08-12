ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of honor guard

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
OAKRIDGE, OR
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward

PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
PORTLAND, OR
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash

UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
EUGENE, OR
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
OAKRIDGE, OR
Police: Fatal crash closed W. 11th Saturday night for several hours

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a fatal Saturday night crash closed W. 11th between Green Hill and Terry in both directions for several hours. At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased on scene.
EUGENE, OR
Junction City reduces water curtailment level

JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is reducing the water curtailment from an Alert Stage 2 to an Alert Stage 1, which is a "Mild Water Emergency Notice." "This notice is effective immediately," the City said. With the notice, the City is asking customers to voluntarily...
JUNCTION CITY, OR
Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Eugene crowns 2022 SLUG Queen at 40th anniversary pageant

Eugene named its newest SLUG Queen Friday night as the pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary. The SLUG Queen competition is a staple in Eugene. Friday night's royal coronation was part of a long Eugene tradition that connects local art, culture and organizations. Crowds turned out at the Park Blocks Friday...
EUGENE, OR
Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike

EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
EUGENE, OR
Beavers defense shines in first scrimmage of fall camp

CORVALLIS, Ore. — We are now two weeks into fall camp and Saturday was the first time the media got to see the Beavers scrimmage since the Spring Game. It was the defense that shined Saturday, not allowing the offense to score a single touchdown the entire scrimmage. "You'd...
CORVALLIS, OR

