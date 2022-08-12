Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Fallen wildland firefighter flown home under care of honor guard
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The body of 27-year-old Collin Hagan was flown home to Michigan over the weekend under the care of an honor guard from the Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service. Hagan died from injuries sustained when he was struck by a tree while fighting the...
nbc16.com
Lane County officials stress water safety with water-related deaths reaching double digits
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County is already reaching double digits in water-related deaths this year and the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is pushing out safety reminders for people heading out on the water. We visited Fall Creek Lake Friday to find out more. While these Oregon waters are...
nbc16.com
Windigo Fire 1,052 acres with 70% containment; no change in fire behavior expected
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The U.S. Forest Service reports that the Windigo Fire is 1,052 acres with 70% containment Monday. Crews will continue mop-up operations to ensure the fire does not grow out of its current footprint. Rehabilitation work has started on Forest Service Road 60. For the latest information on the Windigo Fire, click here.
nbc16.com
State climatologist says hotter summers will become the norm going forward
PORTLAND, Ore. — Heading into the work week, temperatures will start to climb, and climatologists say this year is most likely going to be the norm from now on. Temperatures were near normal today, but it won't be in a few days. With temperatures headed into the upper 90’s, they will be about 15 degrees above normal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc16.com
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire at 4,422 acres and 0% containment
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — As of Monday morning, the Cedar Creek Fire is reported to be burning 4,422 acres with 0% containment. The U.S. Forest Service - Willamette National Forest reports that on Sunday, "Crews resumed aerial ignitions with Plastic Sphere Dispensers (PSD) also known as “ping pong balls” on the southwest flank of the fire yesterday. In the Cedar Creek drainage, these incendiary devices are being deployed by helicopters and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) also known as “drones” to encourage fire movement to the south towards containment lines."
nbc16.com
Police: Fatal crash closed W. 11th Saturday night for several hours
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a fatal Saturday night crash closed W. 11th between Green Hill and Terry in both directions for several hours. At 7:51 p.m. on August 13, a 1995 Ford work van was headed west on W. 11th near Crow Road and made a left turn in front of an oncoming motorcyclist on a 2005 Suzuki, who was headed east on West 11th Avenue. The motorcyclist crashed into the van and although bystanders attempted life-saving care, the motorcyclist was declared deceased on scene.
nbc16.com
Junction City reduces water curtailment level
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — The City of Junction City is reducing the water curtailment from an Alert Stage 2 to an Alert Stage 1, which is a "Mild Water Emergency Notice." "This notice is effective immediately," the City said. With the notice, the City is asking customers to voluntarily...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbc16.com
Hero dog saves his family's lives during house fire in Maryland
FREDERICK, Md. (WJLA) — A family's dog is being hailed a hero after saving them from an almost-certain disaster. Officials in Maryland said a fire broke out at a home early Monday morning. First responders in Frederick County said the family's dog began barking, waking up everyone who was sleeping inside the house.
nbc16.com
Eugene crowns 2022 SLUG Queen at 40th anniversary pageant
Eugene named its newest SLUG Queen Friday night as the pageant celebrated its 40th anniversary. The SLUG Queen competition is a staple in Eugene. Friday night's royal coronation was part of a long Eugene tradition that connects local art, culture and organizations. Crowds turned out at the Park Blocks Friday...
nbc16.com
Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike
EUGENE, Ore. — Starbucks employees in Eugene once again on strike in hopes of getting their union contracts solidified and a set time to bargain with the company. At 29th and Willamette, which was the first location in the state to file a union petition, workers are set to rally at 6:30 p.m. Friday, holding up signs that say, "You can't fire us all" and "Union strong."
nbc16.com
Beavers defense shines in first scrimmage of fall camp
CORVALLIS, Ore. — We are now two weeks into fall camp and Saturday was the first time the media got to see the Beavers scrimmage since the Spring Game. It was the defense that shined Saturday, not allowing the offense to score a single touchdown the entire scrimmage. "You'd...
Comments / 0