MLS

SB Nation

Chelsea vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

We’ve had this one marked on the calendar since the schedule was released this summer, and it’s a safe bet Tottenham Hotspur did the same. Spurs head to west London today to take on hated rival Chelsea. We don’t need to tell you how much this rivalry has ramped up in the past several seasons, especially if you’ve hung around this site for a long enough time. Spurs don’t like Chelsea and vice versa. Last season, Chelsea went four for four against Spurs, but things are different now. Spurs faced them at the absolute worst times: When Nunoball was already failing and then when Antonio Conte was still figuring out the squad in January.
FC BARCELONA
SB Nation

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of team names in Carty Free’s fantasy league

Well. That was a match that happened. Tottenham Hotspur went to Stamford Bridge, got pretty comprehensively outplayed, and still managed to eke out a last-gasp 2-2 draw thanks to a header from Harry Kane. The point could be an extremely important one for Spurs this season, as it’s always important to get results away from home against the top six.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Commodore (Book 17), Chapters 1-2 (pg. 5339-5400)

Once in the Atlantic, the Surprise meets up with the Berenice, captained by Jack’s old friend Heneage Dundas, and together they finish up the long, nearly year-long journey around the world for Aubrey & Maturin. Dundas also has good news for Jack: he’s about to made Commodore, and given a whole squadron to cruise off of Africa, disrupting shipping and the slave trade.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SB Nation

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle: Quick thoughts about... God being a Geordie

Newcastle United could not have started the season with a better matchup—against freshly promoted Nottingham Forest—and ultimately a better result: a clean and easy victory by a two-goal difference over the still-lost men they call the Tricky Trees. Here are some quick thoughts that came to my mind while watching the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

That’s My Club: Blue Moon Dallas

Oh what a time to be a Manchester City supporter. This club that has gone through the lowest of the lows in their history are now among the finest in the world, and have been for quite a few years. It’s not always easy for those of us who live...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Live Blog & How To Watch | Underway

20’ - The Toffees are struggling at times to get out of their own defensive third. Villa are moving the ball around well but Everton have been disciplined. 16’ - Gordon goes screaming down the right touchline, skirts past Mings but the defender bodies him off the ball, no foul. Lampard is very aggrieved.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear, oh dear

It feels like we’ve used the ‘most embarrassing game in United’s history’ line a lot in recent times, but today really did take the biscuit. Manchester United went down 4 [four]-0 to Premier League relegation candidates Brentford on a sunny Saturday afternoon afternoon in south-west London, delivering an utterly disastrous performance that means clouds are gathering above Erik ten Hag just two games into his United tenure.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
SB Nation

Liverpool U21s Earn Late Draw With Brighton In Premier League 2 Play

The Liverpool U21 team earned their first point of the Premier League 2 season, clawing back a late goal to earn a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Barry Lewtas’ side, which dropped a 3-0 result to Manchester City in their opening match last season, looked destined for their second consecutive loss after conceding in the 86th minute. The young Reds, however, didn’t quit, and left back Luke Chambers cut a ball back into the box for Layton Stewart to bury in the 89th minute.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘likely’ to leave Chelsea on loan — report

Having failed to feature in either of our two games this season, not even making the matchday squad in the season opener at Goodison, Callum Hudson-Odoi looks set to leave Chelsea temporarily, with a season-long loan now looking likely. The idea of a loan move for Callum has grown in volume, especially after an injury-hit 2022 calendar year (so far).
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
PREMIER LEAGUE

