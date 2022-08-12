ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Freya the boat-bending celebrity walrus may have to be put down if crowds keep approaching her, Norwegian authorities say

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0biYXB_0hESHdI200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMR9g_0hESHdI200
Freya the walrus seen swimming in Oslo's Frognerkilen Bay.

NTB/Trond Reidar Teigen

  • A famous walrus named Freya has been attracting crowds as she frolics on the Oslo fjord.
  • However, authorities say they may have to euthanize the animal if people keep approaching her.
  • They worry she may be a danger to people and suspect she's under stress from humans provoking her.

A 1,300-pound walrus beloved for her sunbathing antics in Oslo is now at risk of being euthanized, according to Norwegian authorities, who say she may endanger onlookers ignoring warnings to stay away from her.

Freya the walrus shot to internet stardom in July after people noticed her lounging about leisure boats docked near Oslo, Norway's capital, nearly sinking the vessels as she climbed on for a spot of sun.

Videos of Freya belly-flopping onto boats, napping, and chasing ducks have earned her a growing online fanbase.

However, Norway's Directorate of Fisheries issued a stern warning on Thursday to crowds gathering in Oslo to interact with her, noting that onlookers have been exhibiting "negligent behavior" and are defying advice to maintain their distance from the animal.

"We are now probing further measures, where euthanasia can be a real alternative," said Nadia Jdaini, the directorate's senior communications advisor, in the statement.

"Our biggest fear is that people could get hurt," Jdaini added.

The directorate said walruses don't usually pose a danger to human beings but may attack people if they feel threatened or don't get enough rest.

Freya is "not necessarily as stocky and clumsy as one might get the impression when she is resting," the organization said.

A veterinarian has already assessed that Freya isn't getting enough rest and that experts have assessed her to be "stressed," the directorate said.

The body has released over a dozen Freya-related notices this summer, such as "Need peace and quiet" and "Keep your distance from the walrus!"

However, the organization said it's still witnessing children getting up close to Freya near the water and even cases of people trying to sunbathe with her in the fjord.

The directorate said it was also working with the police to enforce safe distances around the walrus.

More on Freya the Walrus

Freya — nicknamed after the Norse goddess of beauty, fertility, and war — is believed to be five years old, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV2.

Walruses have a life expectancy of 40 years, meaning Freya is still young and may have been separated from her mother as a calf, per TV2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DOPXo_0hESHdI200
Freya the walrus climbs into a boat in Frognerkilen Bay.

NTB/Trond Reidar Teigen via REUTERS

She was first spotted in Norway around 2019 and has reportedly been sighted several times in the UK, Denmark, Sweden, and the Netherlands, according to the BBC , which cited the Norweigan Broadcasting Corporation.

However, it was only after she arrived in Oslo in July that authorities began noting the risk from people crowding around her.

It's rare to see a lone walrus frolicking about so far south of the Arctic, where walruses typically reside in herds.

Like Freya, another celebrity walrus known as Wally was documented last year clambering aboard boats off the Irish coast and sinking them . Wally appears to have more travel experience under his belt, having swum 2,500 miles along the coast of western Europe to as far as Spain, per the BBC.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 8

James Giacalone
3d ago

Put the crowds down instead ! 😆

Reply(3)
19
Related
The Independent

Whales ‘die in agony’ as Icelandic grenade harpoons skewer them but fail to explode

Whales have been dying in agony, say conservationists, after being harpooned with grenades that failed to explode inside them.Icelandic whalers used the weapons on what experts said was an “alarming” number of fin whales, dragging them ashore as they were slowly succumbing to their wounds.Photographs taken at a whaling station show one with “an extraordinary four harpoons in his body”, according to conservationists.It’s thought six fin whales – the second-largest whale species – have been targeted this way in recent weeks, out of around 60 hunted by Iceland this summer.Experts said they were killed “in the most agonising way” and would have...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Norway puts down Freya the walrus that drew Oslo crowds

Authorities in Norway have euthanized a walrus that had drawn crowds of spectators in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans.The 600-kilogram (1,320-pound) female walrus, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in Norway in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close and posing for pictures with the massive marine mammal. Freya liked to clamber on small boats, causing damage to them.Walruses are protected and as recently as last month officials said they hoped Freya would leave of her own accord and that euthanasia would be a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walruses#Norwegian#Ntb Trond Reidar#Directorate Of Fisheries
natureworldnews.com

Crocodile Rips 15-Year-Old Boy Into Pieces While Fishing with Friends in Indonesia

A crocodile attacked and decapitated the body of a 15-year-old boy at a volcanic lake in Indonesia on August 2, according to emerging reports in recent days. The victim named, Farjan Idham, was with his friends fishing at Lake Tolire in Ternate City. However, the unprecedented animal attack occurred when Idham decided to sit on a log and rest for a while, unaware that the massive reptile was trailing him.
ACCIDENTS
Whiskey Riff

Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep

Can’t say I’ve ever seen something like this before. I’ll admit, I’ve seen a number of videos of bears mauling elk calves alive, and plenty of videos of bison goring people at Yellowstone National Park, but as far as a horse just rag dolling a sheep in this gruesome of a fashion? Yeah, that’s a first no doubt… In this viral footage, you can see a horse going absolutely apesh*t on a defenseless sheep, who appears to have been dead […] The post Angry Horse Brutally Ragdolls A Poor Sheep first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Denmark
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Pets
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Italy street as bystanders film, watch, but don’t help

A man was beaten to death on a street in Italy last week as a bystander filmed the attack and onlookers failed to intervene. The attack took place on Friday in Civitanova Marche, a seaside town on the Adriatic Sea. The Italian news media identified the victim of the attack as Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, a Nigerian street vendor living in Italy.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Time Out Global

Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?

It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
Insider

Insider

540K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy