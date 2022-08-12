The bizarre tale of how an escaped peacock helped North Olmsted seniors survive the pandemic — and found a safe home in the process. Four years ago, the Ayad family’s pet peacock ran away. Argus, named for the Greek myth detailing how the bird earned its eye-like plumage, ventured out into Joshua Tree Senior Living Campus where he has remained since 2018. While Amal Ayad and her daughter, Philistine, say they could have recaptured the colorful bird, they eventually abandoned their quest. We caught up with the mother and daughter to chat about the surprising story of a peacock on the loose in North Olmsted.

NORTH OLMSTED, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO