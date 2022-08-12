Read full article on original website
Hawaii has over 850K registered voters... but barely 40% of them actually voted
Lighter trades to start the work week
Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)
Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins
PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
Possible new funding for TMT reignites vocal opposition at first public hearing in Hawaii Island
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Science Foundation is considering whether to make an investment for the Thirty Meter Telescope. And that has brought vocal opponents of the controversial telescope to the forefront once again. A Civil Beat/Hawaii News Now poll in June found 58% of Hawaii residents support the TMT,...
WATCH | Lexington fundraiser proceeds going to Eastern Kentucky flood relief
Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
Get ready for more cars on the road as thousands of students head back to campus
Green pledges to ‘lead Hawaii forward’ after decisive primary win in Democratic race for governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A visibly moved Lt. Gov. Josh Green thanked his supporters and pledged to “lead Hawaii forward” Saturday after a decisive Democratic primary election win in the Democratic race for governor. “Today is a special day,” Green said, holding back tears as he addressed his election...
Firefighters union: Prescribed burn could have contributed to huge Hawaii Island wildfire
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 16,400 acres. That’s the latest estimate on the Hawaii Island “Leilani” wildfire burning on the northwest slope of Mauna Kea. As flames move into a native forest area, federal firefighters say a prescribed burn weeks ago could have contributed to making the fire worse.
Hawaii Island family stuck in insurance payout battle a year after brutal dog attack on child
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island family is still waiting for compensation nearly a year after a child was attacked by pit bulls — and the hold-up is tied to an insurance company’s policy. Last November, Violette Beatte who is now 7 years old, was walking home from...
In race for Maui mayor, Bissen to face incumbent Victorino in general election
Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
Hawaii’s Teacher of the Year soars above the classroom with the Blue Angels
Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
GOP race for governor excites Hawaii conservatives, but Republicans remain a minority
With the votes counted, both major parties look toward unifying, next steps ahead of next election
Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
