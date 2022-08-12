ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lighter trades to start the work week

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Aug. 15, 2022)

Republican nominee Duke Aiona talks about his plans as he turns toward the general election after a strong victory over BJ Penn on Saturday. Hawaii sees low voter turnout for primary election with less than 40% casting their ballot. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. For the 2022 primaries, there were...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Weather Jen Robbins

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Trade winds have been blustery but some changes are coming our way!. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 9:30...
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Washington State
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
hawaiinewsnow.com

PHOTOS: Primary election day 2022 in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election day in Hawaii is in the books. There was no shortage of drama as the results rolled in, but few surprises. Catch up on all the races in our special Elections 2022 section. PHOTO GALLERY:. Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Aug. 15, 2022)

Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. Some popular 'Hawaii' labeled products aren't really made in Hawaii. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. By Jonathan Jared Saupe. Out of state companies...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Welfare#Guam#Birds#Hawaii News Now#Animal Wellness Action#Google Eaerth#Honolulu Police#The U S Postal Service#Department Of Agriculture#U S Postal Inspector
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii has 850,000 registered voters. Barely 40% voted in the primary

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s voter turnout dipped in Saturday’s primary election. The state Office of Elections reports total turnout as 336,505. That’s 39.4% of those registered to vote. In the 2020 general election, turnout was significantly higher — with 579,165 ballots cast, or a 69.6%. HNN...
HAWAII STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Pets
hawaiinewsnow.com

Polls close statewide, but long lines on Maui delay election results

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Primary election polls closed statewide at 7 p.m., but about 50 people remained in line at the Maui voter service center ― and that delayed the release of election results. Most Hawaii voters submitted their ballots ahead of Saturday’s primary election, but some waited until the...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crowded field of Democratic contenders vie to be Hawaii’s next lieutenant governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Democratic race for lieutenant governor in Saturday’s primary election features four well-known candidates ― and no clear frontrunner. Polling suggests former state lawmaker Sylvia Luke and former City Councilmember Ikaika Anderson are at the front of the pack. Keith Amemiya and Sherry Menor-McNamara are rounding out the top four.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

For the past decade, less than 20% of Hawaii voters picked up a Republican ballot. Suspected KGB uniform turned in to federal agents in alleged spy case. A defense attorney says “the government should put its money where it’s mouth is" and elaborate on the evidence against the couple.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy